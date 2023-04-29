All bounty locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Caij Match trophy guide)

The Caij Match trophy involves completing bounties present in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and is one of the hardest achievements in the game. Getting it involves a lengthy process that can be extremely confusing if you don't know what you need to do. Moreover, it involves completing multiple sets of tasks, which can make it all the more difficult.

By following this guide, you’ll know precisely what to do and how many bounties you must complete.

Achieving Star Wars Jedi Survivor Caij Match trophy is a grueling task

The Caij Match trophy requires you to complete 17 bounties in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. 14 of them are regular bounties, while the remaining three are limited in nature.

Let’s find out more about each of them and where you’ll encounter them on your journey:

Korej Lim: This bounty is impossible to miss as it’s part of the main story in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can find this bounty in the Stone Spires of the Devastated Settlement in Koboh.

This bounty is impossible to miss as it’s part of the main story in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can find this bounty in the Stone Spires of the Devastated Settlement in Koboh. Meyen Corr: You can find this bounty in Rambler’s Reach of Boiling Bluff in the same Koboh region. After you travel to the Untamed Downs region, she will ambush you beyond the meditation point.

You can find this bounty in Rambler’s Reach of Boiling Bluff in the same Koboh region. After you travel to the Untamed Downs region, she will ambush you beyond the meditation point. Gatt Medo: This bounty is found in Undercity Industry’s Freight Handling Depot in Coruscant. Continue past the meditation point towards a nearby chest, and you’ll find a room filled with metal crates. Your enemy will be waiting behind these crates.

This bounty is found in Undercity Industry’s Freight Handling Depot in Coruscant. Continue past the meditation point towards a nearby chest, and you’ll find a room filled with metal crates. Your enemy will be waiting behind these crates. Mash: This bounty starts after exiting the Stinger Mantis in the Abandoned Foundry in the Cargo Loading Deck of Shattered Moon.

This bounty starts after exiting the Stinger Mantis in the Abandoned Foundry in the Cargo Loading Deck of Shattered Moon. Kle-O: When you return to Nova Garon for the second time in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Kle-O will be waiting at the Hangar Bay of II-0810 Satellite Station.

When you return to Nova Garon for the second time in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Kle-O will be waiting at the Hangar Bay of II-0810 Satellite Station. Fenn Finau: Fenn is present with Kle-O at the same location.

Fenn is present with Kle-O at the same location. Masi Finau: Masi will be waiting with Fenn Finau and Kle-O, and you’ll have to fight all three simultaneously.

Masi will be waiting with Fenn Finau and Kle-O, and you’ll have to fight all three simultaneously. Corde the Half: Go to the meditation point in the Halls of Ranvell area of the Ancient Ruins in Jedha. Travel to the top of the cliff, and you’ll encounter Corde the Half in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Go to the meditation point in the Halls of Ranvell area of the Ancient Ruins in Jedha. Travel to the top of the cliff, and you’ll encounter Corde the Half in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. PR-85 the Other Half: This bounty will join Corde the Half in the same location mentioned above.

This bounty will join Corde the Half in the same location mentioned above. Yuhong: This bounty can be found in the Jedha region. Go to the left of the meditation point in the Path of Restoration in the Narkis Desert past the ridge to find Yuhong.

This bounty can be found in the Jedha region. Go to the left of the meditation point in the Path of Restoration in the Narkis Desert past the ridge to find Yuhong. Kip Ostar: You must return to Koboh to find this bounty in the Derelict Dam, Dredger Gorge. Turn right from the meditation point until you can turn left to enter a roller mine. You will be ambushed at this point by Kip Ostar.

You must return to Koboh to find this bounty in the Derelict Dam, Dredger Gorge. Turn right from the meditation point until you can turn left to enter a roller mine. You will be ambushed at this point by Kip Ostar. Raz: Travel to the Basalt Forest Array in Koboh. The straight path will be blocked, so you’ll have to platform around from the right.

Travel to the Basalt Forest Array in Koboh. The straight path will be blocked, so you’ll have to platform around from the right. Selfin Jook: Travel to the Mountain Observatory in Koboh. Climb the grid and move to the orange balloons, where Jook waits on a platform.

Travel to the Mountain Observatory in Koboh. Climb the grid and move to the orange balloons, where Jook waits on a platform. Vaslyn Martz: You will encounter this bounty in the Prospector’s Folly of Fogged Expanse in Koboh. Vaslyn stays hidden in the fog, so you won’t have much vision.

You will encounter this bounty in the Prospector’s Folly of Fogged Expanse in Koboh. Vaslyn stays hidden in the fog, so you won’t have much vision. Kili Oso: The first of the three legendary bounties in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Oso is located in the temple of Pilgrim’s Sanctuary in Jedha. You can trigger this bounty only after completing all 14 normal variants. Speak with Caij in Puloon’s Saloon, Koboh; she will help you locate Kili Oso.

The first of the three legendary bounties in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Oso is located in the temple of Pilgrim’s Sanctuary in Jedha. You can trigger this bounty only after completing all 14 normal variants. Speak with Caij in Puloon’s Saloon, Koboh; she will help you locate Kili Oso. Jo the Cannibal: Travel to the Yurt Barracks in Koboh. After defeating Kili Oso, speak with Caij to locate Jo in the Viscid Bog.

Travel to the Yurt Barracks in Koboh. After defeating Kili Oso, speak with Caij to locate Jo in the Viscid Bog. Caij: The final bounty is only triggered after you have completed all the 16 prior ones in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Interact with Caij to start a rumor, then travel to the Stones Spires in the Devastated Settlement to start the bounty.

This will complete the Caij Match trophy achievement in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

