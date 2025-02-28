All Bullquet Care Day: Color-Changing Tales quests in Infinity Nikki

Color-Changing Tales is a part of the Bullquet Care Day event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This currently ongoing event requires players to treat the spooked Bullquet with Soothing Aroma Vials in order to help calm it down (and change its colors as well). Additionally, other Bullquet-related quests are also available under the "Care Notes" and "Color-Changing Tales" sections.

This article provides a guide on all three quests that can be completed under the Color-Changing Tales of the Bullquet Care Day event in Infinity Nikki.

All Color-Changing Tales quests in Infinity Nikki

There are a total of three quests in Color-Changing Tales:

Color Change, Big Opportunity

Snap! Capture the Healthy Moment

Developing Color-Changing Dye

All of them will be unlocked once you finish the "Bullquet, Perk Up!" quest in the Care Notes section of the Bullquet Care Day event.

1) Color Change, Big Opportunity

You can begin this quest by talking to the NPC Kuirino (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To begin this quest, first head to the Bullquet Temporary Observation Camp in Breezy Meadow, where you will find the NPC Kuirino. Walk up to him and interact with him. He will ask you to bring him one Bullquet Felt. If you already have it in your inventory, you can give it to him right away. In case you don't have any Bullquet Felt, you will need to obtain it first by grooming the Bullquet (who can be found in the Bullquet habitat).

After you give Kuirino the Bullquet Felt, he will talk a little more about the Bullquet and his research, following which the quest will be completed.

2) Snap! Capture the Healthy Moment

Location of the Snap! Capture the Healthy Moment quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This quest can be started by talking to the NPC Fournier, who you can find directly opposite Kuirino. Walk up to him and interact with him. He will ask you for help with obtaining one picture of "the Bullquet with shiny fur on a leisurely walk."

Snap a photo of the Bullquet while it is walking (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

In order to take this picture, you will need to go to the Bullquet Habitat in Breezy Meadow (you can directly teleport to the Soothing Aroma Vial's location). Once here, take a picture of the Bullquet while it is walking around. You will need to groom it first if you haven't done so already.

After you have taken the picture, head back to Fournier and show him the photo of the Bullquet. This will conclude the Snap! Capture the Healthy Moment quest in Infinity Nikki.

3) Developing Color-Changing Dye

Location of the Developing Color-Changing Dye quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This quest is located in Lakeside Hill, which is a region in Breezy Meadow that is quite close to the Bullquet Habitat. To get there, teleport to the Lakeside Hill Lane Warp Spire and head west. Once you reach the location of the quest, you will find the NPC Lucien standing in the area. Interact with him, and he will ask you to give him three Sunny Orchids. Hand over the Sunny Orchids to him to finish the quest.

