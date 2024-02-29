All champion buffs coming in League of Legends patch 14.5

League of Legends patch 14.5 has a fair bit of balance changes in store, with many champions set to receive significant buffs to their kit. The picks that have been struggling in the recent meta will receive a number of quality-of-life updates this time around.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs for Rek’Sai, Vex, and Veigar. These champions have not been having a great time in season 14, and Riot Games will be looking to give them a boost. These alterations will allow them to have an easier time in lane and team fights.

When talking about the Wukong changes, the League of Legends developers said:

“We're still continuing to try and support bruiser Rek'Sai builds. E and R damage aren't quite hitting the mark, especially after E's change off being true damage.”

Below are all the champion buffs that are expected to make their way to League of Legends patch 14.5.

League of Legends patch 14.5 champion buffs

Expand Tweet

Jarvan IV

Q CD: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8s >>> 10/9/8/7/6s

AR/lvl: 4.8 >>> 5.2

Kayn (Rhaast)

P Healing: 25% >>> 25%+ 0.5% % Bonus HP (Reaches about 32% on a normal 4-item fighter build)

R Healing: 65% >>> 75%

Kog'Maw

PMS: 0-40% >>> 10-50%

Q Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Uses AA Timer

E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% >>> 40/45/50/55/60%

R Min AD Ratio: 65% >>> 75%

Rek'Sai

Auto-attack animation/speed improvements

Q-autos can no longer be canceled

E 100 Fury Damage: 6-14%

Max HP >>> 8-14% Max HP

E Monster Cap: 60-400 >>> 75-400

R Damage: 100-400 + 100% BAD + 20-30%

Missing HP >>> 150-450 + 100% BAD + 25-35% Missing HP

Sivir

Armor: 26 >>> 30

Veigar

Q damage: 80-240+ 45-65% AP >>> 80-240 + 50-70% AP

R CD: 120-60 >>> 100-60

Vex

P Gloom damage: 30-140 + 20%

AP >>> 40-150 + 25% AP

E: Killing units with E now grants P refund

Wukong

P Max Stacks: 10 >>> 5

P Efficacy per stack: 50% >>> 100%

[NEW]: P stacks fall off one at a time rather than all at once

Expand Tweet

When talking about the Veigar and Vex buffs in League of Legends patch 14.5, Riot Games said:

“These V mages have both been on the weak side for a while. For Veigar, the Everfrost loss has been pretty sad so we're giving him some love. Vex has been sad after the durability increases recently as she's struggling to reset (14.2 especially), so bringing her up a bit.”

League of Legends patch 14.5 will go live on March 7, 2024.