All Chapter 3 Buddha statue locations in Black Myth Wukong

During Chapter 3, you will be tasked with finding Buddha statue locations in Black Myth Wukong in order to progress the story. It will be during the middle point of the chapter, where you will be tasked by the small boy to find four statues of Buddha before advancing to the Thunderclap Temple. They are quite straightforward to find but can take a while because of the lack of any objective marker.

This article will go over all the Buddha Statue locations in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 3 in case you are having a tough time finding them.

All Buddha Statue locations in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3

Buddha Statue locations in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3 (Image via GameScience)

Once you have talked with the Small Monk in the large open courtyard, you will be tasked with finding four statues of Buddha.

Trending

Buddha Statue 1

Look to your left from the place where Zhu Bajie and the Small Monk are. You will be able to spot the first statue quite easily as it does have an interactive mark right in front of it. Climb onto the small rocky platform and you will get the option to interact with the Buddha Statue in Black Myth Wukong.

Buddha Statue 2

From the first Buddha Statue Location in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 3, go straight towards the end of the courtyard. You will be able to spot a flame of Will to your right. Absorb it and make your way down the stairs. Head to the lane on your right, but be careful as there is an enemy ready to jump you. Defeat it and you can spot the second Buddha statue to your right.

Buddha Statue 3

From the second statue, keep heading down the path and beyond the small cave. Defeat the enemy in front of you and take the path to your left. Keep heading through the path and you will encounter the third statue sitting on your right side. Interact with it and keep heading down the path to get to the final statue.

Also Read: All Meditation Spots in Chapter 3

Buddha Statue 4

Keep heading through the dark corridors of the temple from the location of the third statue. You will encounter a few enemies lurking in the dark. The fourth statue is located right in front before you exit the temple.

That covers all the Buddha statue locations in Black Myth Wukong in the game's chapter 3.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!