All Chapter 3 Meditation spots in Black Myth Wukong

Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong offer a relaxing break from the constant action as you try to uncover your destiny as the Destined One, and Chapter 3 has a few as well. Besides offering a moment of respite among the serene scenery, each meditation spot also offers a skill point, making them quite valuable. Chapter 3 offers a total of five Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong, scattered throughout the region.

This article will go over all the Chapter 3 Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong and where to find them.

All Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 3

All Meditation Spots found in Chapter 3 (Image via Game Science)

As mentioned previously, there are a total of five Meditation spots that you can find in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong. Each of these will grant you a skill point, which will come in handy when facing the bosses. So it will be wise to go out of your way and search these Chapter 3 Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong.

Meditation Spot 1: Broken tree in Mirrormere

Shrine: Snowhill Path/ Mirrormere

Fast travel to the Shrine in the Snowhill Path's Mirrormere. From here, head straight till you come across the Frozen Lake. Do not venture on the lake, but instead, go to the giant slanted tree. You will be able to spot the Meditation Spot right underneath it, on a small platform made of wooden planks.

Meditation Spot 2: Hidden Cave in Pagoda Realm

Shrine: Snowhill Path/ Outside The Wheel

From this Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong, climb the broken stairs and follow the cave till you find an opening on your right. Keep following the path till you come across a golden pot. Break the fence behind it and go to the end of the path. Congratulations, you have found one of the most hidden Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong.

Meditation Spot 3: Buddha Stature in Percept Corridor

Shrine: Bitter Lake/ Percept Corridor

This is one of the easiest meditation spots that you can find in the game. Head straight from the shrine till you come across a Buddha statue to your left. The spot is right in front of the statue.

Meditation Spot 4: Open Courtyard in Mindfulness Cliff

Shrine: Valley of Ecstasy/ Mindfulness Cliff

This meditation spot in Chapter 3 will be in the path of the main story. It will be unlocked after you defeat the Non-White boss in Black Myth Wukong. Just make sure to use the meditation spot before jumping to Valley of Ecstasy. Otherwise, you will have to backtrack.

Meditation Spot 5: Buddha Statue in Thunderclap Temple

Shrine: New Thunderclap Temple/ Temple Entrance

There are two smaller temples besides the main hall of the Thunderclap temple. Go to the one on the right and you can find the last Meditation Spot in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 3 in front of a statue of Buddha.

