All Chapter 1 Keeper’s Shrine locations in Black Myth Wukong

Keeper’s Shrines in Black Myth Wukong serve as checkpoints throughout your journey to the West. They act as respawn points upon death, allowing you to save progress, craft new weapon and armor upgrades, and learn new skills or abilities. You can also sit at any Keeper’s Shrine and select the Travel option to fast travel between various previously visited locations.

This guide lists all the Keeper’s Shrine locations in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong.

All Keeper’s Shrines in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong

There are 11 Keeper’s Shrines in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong. They are spread across four different locations that you can visit in the first chapter.

Keeper’s Shrines in Forest of Wolves

Keeper's Shrines serve as resting spots on your journey (Image via GameScience)

Front Hills: From the initial point where the game begins, follow the path forward and take a right turn after a chest to reach the Front Hills Keeper’s Shrine.

Outside The Forest: Defeat the Bullguard boss at Front Hills and then follow the path up the hill to access this Shrine.

Loong Claw Grove: To access this Shrine, use the Loong Scale (obtained in Chapter 2) on the waterfall located near the Outside The Forest Shrine.

Guanyin Temple: From Outside The Forest Shrine, take the path on your right and cross the bridge. Here, you will find the Wandering Wight mini-boss, which you can defeat or run past to reach the wooden platform that takes you to the temple with the Shrine.

Keeper’s Shrines in Bamboo Grove

Back Hills is the first Shrine in the Bamboo Grove area (Image via GameScience)

Back Hills: Enter the Guanyin Temple and defeat Lingxuzi. Exit the temple through the back to find this Keeper’s Shrine.

Snake Trail: Continue on the path from Back Hills Shrine and go through the stairs by the river to reach the Snake Trail Keeper’s Shrine.

Marsh Of The White Mist: Continue forward from the Snake Trail Keeper’s Shrine until you reach an area with Skeletal Snakes. Go to the path on your right side to encounter the Guangmou boss fight. Defeat him and then go up the stairs on the right to find this Shrine.

Keeper’s Shrines in Black Wind Cave

Defeat Whiteclad Noble to access Shrines in Black Wind Cave (Image via GameScience)

Cave Interior: From the Marsh Of The White Mist Shrine, follow the path to meet the Whiteclad Noble in Black Myth Wukong. Defeat the boss and enter the cave. Take the right path inside the cave to access this Shrine.

Outside The Cave: Follow the path from the Cave Interior Shrine to reach Black Wind King. Defeat him and proceed through the curtains to find the Shrine.

Bodhi Peak: From Outside the Cave Shrine, follow the route up the stairs and cross all the wooden platforms to reach this Shrine.

Keeper’s Shrine in Ancient Guanyin Temple

Ancient Guanyin Temple is a hidden area in Chapter 1 (Image via GameScience)

Grand Chamber: This is a secret area in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong that can be accessed by ringing the three hidden bells near the Guangzhi, Guangmou, and Whiteclad Noble boss fights.

After ringing all three bells, you will be teleported to the Ancient Guanyin Temple, where you can easily spot the Grand Chamber Shrine (by following the path).

