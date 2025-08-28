All characters in Metal Gear Solid Delta and their voice actors

Ever since the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater was announced, fans have been eager to know whether the original characters and their voice actors would return. This is because while the new game is a direct remake of MGS 3, it would have been a challenge for the developers to bring back all the old faces. However, to everyone’s surprise, KONAMI not only retained the original characters but also brought back all the iconic voice actors, including David Hayter (Naked Snake’s VA), to reprise their respective roles in the title.

Ad

This article highlights the names of all the main characters and their voice actors in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: All the main characters and their voice actors

Naked Snake (protagonist)

Naked Snake, the protagonist of the title (Image via KONAMI)

Naked Snake is a US FOX operative and also the protagonist of the title. He is tasked with infiltrating the Soviet Union to rescue a Soviet rocket scientist called Nikolai Sokolov and destroy the nuclear superweapon known as Shagohod.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, he confronts his former mentor, popularly known as The Boss, and kills her in a 1v1 CQC. The voice of Naked Snake is provided by David Hayter, an American actor and screenwriter.

Eva

Eva is a KGB informant who helped Snake in Virtuous mission (Image via KONAMI)

Eva, also known as Tatyana, is a KGB informant sent to assist Naked Snake during the mission Virtuous. While working as a KGB agent, she simultaneously worked as a spy for the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which tasked her with retrieving the Philosophers' Legacy. The character is voiced by Jodi Benson, who is also known for her role as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Ad

Read more: Should you play the other Metal Gear games before MGSD Snake Eater?

The Boss (antagonist)

The Boss, the leader of the Cobra Unit, is also the antagonist of the title (Image via KONAMI)

The Boss, also known as The Joy, is the founder and leader of the Cobra Unit. She was Naked Snake’s former mentor. After defecting from the Soviet Union, she aligned with Colonel Volgin to aid him in releasing the nuclear superweapon, Shagohod.

Ad

Snake eventually faces her at the end in order to retrieve the Philosopher’s Legacy from Volgin and give it to the American government. The Boss is voiced by an American actress named Lori Alan.

Ocelot

Ocelot is a member of FOXHOUND who is also a gunslinger (Image via KONAMI)

In this game, Ocelot is a member of the FOXHOUND terrorist group and is also a prominent gunslinger. Throughout the game, Snake encounters him multiple times and eventually faces him in a climactic gun duel inside a plane. Josh Keaton, an American actor, is the voice of Ocelot.

Ad

Check out: Is Metal Gear Solid Delta open world?

Colonel Volgin

Colonel Volgin in a fight with Snake from Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via KONAMI)

Colonel Volgin is another antagonist in the MGS franchise, who serves as a Soviet officer. He kidnapped Nikolai Sokolov (the Soviet rocket scientist) and forced him into creating the Nuclear Superweapon called Shagohod.

Ad

In the game, Naked Snake will face Volgin’s oppressive threats and forces, which ultimately lead to a climactic fight against him. The character is voiced by an American voice actor, Neil Ross.

Nikolai Sokolov

A still of Nikolai Sokolov, the Soviet scientist from Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via KONAMI)

Nikolai Sokolov is a Soviet rocket scientist, and rescuing him is also the objective of the Virtuous mission. In the title's lore, Sokolov was kidnapped by The Boss as a gift for Volgin, with whom The Boss associated.

Ad

Volgin forced the scientist to create the Nuclear Superweapon, Shagohod. Sokolov is a key character in the game, whose voice is provided by Brian Cummings, an American voice actor.

All other characters in Metal Gear Solid Delta and their voice actors

Here are all the other characters in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, along with their voice actors:

Ad

Major Zero: Jim Piddock

Para-Medic: Heather Halley

Sigint: James Mathis III

The Pain: Gregg Berger

The Fear: Michael Bell

The End: J. Grant Albrecht

The Fury: Richard Doyle

The Sorrow: David Thomas

This concludes our list of all characters and their voice actors in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.