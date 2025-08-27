Metal Gear Solid Delta walkthrough: How to complete Virtuous Mission

Virtuous Mission in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is the first segment of the title, where Snake is tasked with rescuing Sokolov from the enemies. While this mission is mostly a tutorial, it greatly involves you in the story and also boasts some stealth action sequences.
Here is an extensive guide on how to complete the Virtuous Mission in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.
Virtuous Mission in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Walkthrough
Dremuchij South
After landing on the ground, proceed forward to the hanging backpack and crawl under the log. Then, climb the tree and obtain the backpack from the tree branch. You can always utilize the Call mechanics (by pressing 2 on the keyboard or the down D-Pad on the controller) to know what to do next from the Major.
Afterward, you can open your Survival Viewer and access the Camouflage menu to select a uniform and a face mask with the lowest detection rate. The higher the number on a suit, the more you can blend with the environment. You have to wear different uniforms and masks depending on the area.
When done, head north to reach the Dremuchij Swampland.
Dremuchij Swampland
From here, check the yellow mark on your compass and keep walking towards the north to find a small waterbody with many crocodiles lying around. You can use your knife to kill the crocodiles and get food items. To do that, crawl beside them and strike multiple times.
To get to the next area, walk into the swamp and reach the land in the middle. Be cautious of the crocodiles, and then move towards the land in the north. Notably, it's recommended to take a straight path and not stay in the swamp for too long if you don't want to drown.
Next, keep following the northern road to arrive at Dremuchij North.
Dremuchij North
Wear one of the Desert Tiger, DPM, Leaf, or Flecktarn uniforms and the Woodland face mask in this area. Next, lie prone in the bushes and move north to another bush. Wait for the enemy to get past before proceeding forward. Otherwise, you can also use the CQC feature or the silenced pistol to take down the enemies.
Keep going north until you reach the next area, Dolinovodno.
Dolinovodno
After the cutscene ends, you will see an enemy in front of the bridge. Simply use your pistol to shoot at the hornet nest on top of his head to make him flee. Next, quickly cross the bridge and head north to reach Rassvet.
Rassvet (locating Sokolov)
As you reach Rassvet, Major will tell the details about Sokolov's location, who is currently inside the factory, specifically in the northwest area. To reach there, first, crawl through the bushes on the right, hugging the wall.
As you make your way to the factory's east side, use the ladder to reach the rooftop. From there, jump down inside the building from the broken section in the south to trigger a cutscene.
When the cutscene and the call with the Major end, pull shoot or perform a knife strike at Ocelot's unconscious body to obtain the Time Paradox trophy. Next, check the marker on the compass and go south to return to Dolinovodno.
Then, a long cutscene will reveal a couple of new characters and Snake's subsequent fate in the story. In the end, he will fall from the bridge to the Dolinovodno Riverbank.
Dolinovodno Riverbank
This part mainly teaches you how curing different kinds of wounds and illnesses works in Metal Gear Solid Delta. To quickly get past this segment, go to the Cure tab from the Survival Viewer and select the following operations to treat the required cuts:
- Disinfectant
- Styptic
- Bandage
- Suture Kit
To treat the bone fractures, use:
- Bandage
- Splint
When done, another cutscene will show Snake being rescued by the allies. With this, the Virtuous Mission in Metal Gear Solid Delta comes to an end and marks the beginning of Operation Snake Eater.
