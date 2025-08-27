Metal Gear Solid Delta walkthrough: How to complete Operation Snake Eater 

Operation Snake Eater is one of the biggest parts of Metal Gear Solid Delta, and players stepping into Snake’s shoes will quickly realize how much of the mission relies on stealth, patience, and smart movement. The mission begins after Snake’s first defeat at the hands of The Boss, and you’ll be redeployed into Russia with a clear set of objectives.

This walkthrough breaks down the stages of Operation Snake Eater in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

How to complete Operation Snake Eater in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Dremuchij East – Quiet before the storm

Snake ready for the Operation Snake Eater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

When Snake drops back into the jungle, Dremuchij East is your landing zone. No enemies here, so take your time. Capture snakes if you need stamina supplies later. Check the area behind the fallen logs for the Kerotan frog and GA-KO collectables you’ll want to keep track of as you go.

Dremuchij North – Facing The Boss again

The boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Moving north, Snake quickly encounters The Boss in Operation Snake Eater. She disarms him and destroys his only weapon, leaving him completely vulnerable. A cutscene sets the stage for the challenges ahead, with enemies now flooding the area. Hug the cliffside, switch camo to match your surroundings, and wait out patrols before moving forward. Without firearms, stealth is your lifeline here.

There’s another Kerotan in this area near the missile in the rock, but you’ll need to revisit once you’re armed again.

Dolinovodno – Crossing the bridge

Timing is key to cross the bridge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

This area is tense thanks to guards and a bridge chokepoint. Wait for patrols to pass, then sneak across. If you take down the guard silently using CQC, you’ll clear your way. The Raindrop Camo is hidden by climbing underneath the bridge, so grab it before moving on. Once across, be mindful of more patrols before heading north.

Rassvet – Meeting EVA

At the abandoned factory, Snake picks up several useful items: AK-47, Mine Detector, Thermal Goggles, Cardboard Box, and more. You’ll also find Zombie Face Paint tucked away if you explore thoroughly.

Snake and EVA in Operation Snake Eater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Inside the factory, Snake meets EVA, disguised and riding a motorcycle. She dispatches a group of enemies, then properly introduces herself. After the cutscene, EVA restores Snake’s lost gear and provides the Scientist Disguise, which will be essential later.

Soon, you’ll need to clear out waves of soldiers (eight in total). You can play it loud with the AK or quiet with silenced shots and grenades. Whichever approach you choose, don’t ignore the rooftop guard. Once they’re down, Ocelot reappears in another cutscene.

Chyornyj Prud – Swamp tensions

Beware of alligators before dipping into the waters. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

This swamp is dangerous, with stamina-draining swimming sections and alligators ready to ambush. EVA contacts Snake here, giving her radio frequency (142.52). Pick up the Croc Cap by crossing rope vines carefully, and check your Cure menu if leeches attach, burn them off with Snake’s cigar. Don’t miss the GA-KO Camo hidden in the swamp before heading north.

Bolshaya Past South – Mines and dogs

Stealth is key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Here you’ll find an electric fence with mines scattered around. Crawl to safely disarm and collect them. Keep thermal goggles handy to spot traps. There’s also a guard dog, so tranquilize it before sneaking under the fence. Pick up Splitter Camo on the right, Chocolate Chip Camo in a hollowed log piece, and look out for Kerotan and GA-KO collectibles.

Bolshaya Past Base – Heavy patrols

Taking down the enemies in Operation Snake Eater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

This base is crawling with guards, turrets, and supplies. You can skip it, but infiltrating rewards you with face paints, camo, rations, and more weapons. Inside, grab Snow Face Paint from a foxhole, Water Camo from the roof, and plenty of gear like grenades and ammo from storage shacks.

Kerotan and GA-KO are also located here, under a desk and near the helicopter, respectively.

Note: This area is a point of no return. Make sure you collect everything you need before moving forward.

Bolshaya Past Crevice – Duel with Ocelot

The face off (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

You will encounter a cutscene that sets up Snake’s first boss battle in Operation Snake Eater: a duel with Ocelot. This is your tutorial in boss fights, showing stamina vs. health bars. For a reward, aim for a non-lethal takedown to unlock the Animals Camo.

Tips for the fight:

Use cover and peek only when Ocelot stops running.

He reloads in the open, so make the most of it.

Shoot hornet nests above his cover to flush him out.

Keep your silencer unequipped to preserve it.

Ocelot stung by hornets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Halfway through, a standoff occurs. Draw quickly and you’ll get an easy shot. Stick to headshots or stamina drain until he’s down. Once the fight ends, hornets swarm the battlefield, forcing Snake into the ravine to conclude the Operation Snake Eater.

That concludes our walkthrough for the Operation Snake Eater in Metal Gear Solid Delta. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

