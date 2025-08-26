Your adventure in the USSR will often get Snake injured, leading you to heal in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. However, restoring your HP is not the only thing that you need to look out for, as you can get injured, which you will need to treat in a similar manner to the original game. Not treating your injuries will hamper your progress and eventually lead to a game over.

This article will cover how to heal in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How can you heal in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater?

Similar to the original MGS3, the process of healing is not as simple as consuming a particular item in the remake. Your HP regenerates over time, given that you have the Stamina to maintain it.

You will use up your Stamina when performing certain actions, such as hanging, diving underwater, etc. It also slowly depletes over time, and you will need to maintain it. You will also be healed if you quit your game for a while.

Treating injuries in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

To restore your Stamina, use food items such as rations and the various animals that you can hunt in the jungle. Open your backpack menu and go to the Food section. Here, you will find all the items that Snake is carrying, which you can consume to restore Stamina.

Similarly, you will need to treat your injuries to maintain your HP and Stamina meters. Para-Medic will give you a small tutorial during the Virtuous Mission, but in case you forgot how to treat your injuries, go to the backpack menu and select Cure. You will be able to use various items to heal your injuries.

Here are all the items that you can use to heal in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater:

Cigar: Can be used to treat Leeches.

Survival Knife: Used to remove bullets and arrows.

Ointment: Used to treat burn injuries.

Digestive Medicines: Used for treating stomach aches that can be caused by eating rotten food.

Cold Medicines: Used to treat a cold.

Antidote: Effective against food poisoning.

Blood Serum: Effective against venom poisoning.

Suture Kit: Used to treat cuts.

Bandage: Effective against cuts, gunshot wounds, bone fractures, etc.

Splint: Can be used to treat bone fractures.

Styptic: Used to treat cuts and gunshot wounds.

Disinfectant: Used to treat cuts and gunshot wounds.

That covers all the items that you can use to heal in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

