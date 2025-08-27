Is there New Game Plus in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

Yes, there is New Game Plus in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, and it's beneficial for anyone wanting to dive back in with all their data. The neat thing about it in this version is you can start a new playthrough at any difficulty level you've unlocked, even if you haven't beaten the game in that mode.

Ad

This simplifies playthroughs at higher difficulty (Extreme, for instance), as you'd have all your New Game Plus items already. Let's look more into it.

Note: The article is a work in progress; more details on New Game Plus will be added later.

How New Game Plus in Metal Gear Solid Delta works

Snake in suffocation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Upon starting a New Game+ in Metal Gear Solid Delta, you have access to NG+ items, which makes higher difficulties somewhat easier. You can hop straight into the action at the difficulty you want, which is a huge time-saver for experienced players while still maintaining the challenge.

Ad

Trending

Foxhound rank in New Game Plus

New Game+ enables hardcore players to also attend to the Foxhound Rank, which is essentially the ultimate pedestal. Typically, this is accomplished on Extreme difficulty, where enemies see you from farther away, you have less health, less ammo, and bosses deal and receive more damage.

Fortunately, Metal Gear Solid Delta will allow for this version to be at least a bit more manageable. You have extra items, some smart gameplay adjustments, and no limitations on saving, so you can engage in Foxhound Rank without being exposed to the limitations of earlier versions. It will obviously still test your skill, but without being as unforgiving.

Ad

Also read: Can you fast travel in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

Why New Game Plus matters in Metal Gear Solid Delta

New Game Plus in Metal Gear Solid Delta is about replaying it smarter. It allows you to experiment with weapons, tactics, and stealth approaches you might have missed on your first run. Starting fresh with all your gear makes the game feel new, and attempting Extreme difficulty with a fully equipped Snake turns what was tense and tricky into a satisfying, strategic challenge.

Ad

However, the recommended difficulty for playing Metal Gear Solid Delta is the Normal option. If you're new, Easy mode should be your first choice.

That wraps up everything on New Game Plus in Metal Gear Solid Delta. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.