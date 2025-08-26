All Metal Gear Solid Delta Difficulty options explored 

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater features six difficulty settings, of which five will be available to you from the get-go. Naked Snake's adventure can be easy-going if you are a newcomer to the series, or you can find the perfect balance and try to challenge your ability to sneak through the USSR's jungles.
This article will cover all of the difficulty options in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.
All difficulty options in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater
Here are all of the difficulty options in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.
Very Easy
- For beginners.
- Snake's starting LIFE Gauge is 2x larger.
- Enemy soldiers have greatly reduced attack power and detection abilities. Snake starts with the EZ Gun, a silent tranquilizer gun with infinite ammo.
The following sensor items are available:
- Motion Detector
- Active Sonar
- Anti-Personnel Sensor
If you are a newcomer to the stealth genre and just want to experience MGS Delta Snake Eater for its story, the Very Easy option is ideal.
Easy
- For non-action game experts.
- Snake's starting LIFE Gauge is 1.5x larger.
- Enemy soldiers have reduced attack power and detection abilities.
The following sensor items are available:
- Motion Detector
- Active Sonar
- Anti-Personnel Sensor
Easy is a great difficulty choice for casual gamers who don't want all the handholding, yet do not want to stress themselves with the challenge of the USSR forest either.
Normal
- The standard difficulty level.
- The highest achievable title is "DOBERMAN."
The following sensor items are available:
- Motion Detector
- Active Sonar
The normal option provides a fair bit of challenge and won't be as easy as the previous ones.
Hard
- For confident players.
- Enemy soldiers have increased attack power and detection abilities.
- The highest achievable title is "FOX."
The following sensor items are available:
- Anti-Personnel Sensor
The Hard difficulty is a great choice for veterans of the Stealth genre and of the Metal Gear Solid series.
Extreme
- For action game experts.
- Snake's starting LIFE Gauge is 2/3 its normal size.
- Enemy soldiers have greatly increased attack power and detection abilities.
- The highest achievable title is "FOXHOUND."
The following sensor items are NOT available:
- Motion Detector
- Active Sonar
- Anti-Personnel Sensor
The Extreme difficulty in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is for those who want to test their ability to sneak through the GRU facilities in the USSR.
European Extreme
- Game over upon being detected by enemies
- Unlocked after completing the game in Extreme
The European Extreme mode is the toughest challenge you will come across in the game. It will thoroughly test your ability to position yourself tactically and complete Operation Snake Eater.
The recommended difficulty to play Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is the Normal option. If you are a newcomer, the Easy mode should be your go-to choice.
