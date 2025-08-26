Can you fast travel in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

Fast travel in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater does not exist in the traditional sense, as the remake follows the structure of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, which also didn't have this feature. The game is linear by design, so progression is tied to main objectives, and players are expected to move forward step by step rather than skipping across the map.

Why is there no fast travel in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

Snake and Eva in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || KONAMI)

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater adheres to the same themes as those of Metal Gear Solid 3. Snake's mission revolves around infiltration, survival, and strategic movement. As for environments, they have been designed to oust players into a space that requires careful exploration, stealth, and movement through enemy territory. Allowing players to move seamlessly between distant areas would tarnish the game's tension and flow.

In some zones, players will be able to backtrack to areas, but they're still required to manually walk through the environments. There will be no option in the menu or fast travel point to skip that process.

How the remake treats traversal

While the game doesn't have fast travel, it improves Snake's traversal in the jungle and industrial environments, as well as mechanics borrowed from later entries in the series, like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, including crouch-walking and third-person firearms usage. These changes don't have any influence on fast travel in Metal Gear Solid Delta, but render traversing terrain and backtracking much less cumbersome than in the original.

The game still expects you to plan routes, manage supplies, and sneak carefully. Instead of relying on instant teleportation, traversal itself becomes part of the strategy, balancing stealth, survival, and resource management.

