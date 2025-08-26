Should you play Metal Gear Solid Delta with controller or keyboard and mouse on PC?

When gamers play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on PC, a question they might have is whether to stick with a controller or use a keyboard and mouse setup. While both are supported, the experience will differ subjectively, especially since Konami offers two ways to play it: Legacy and New Style.

This guide explains whether to play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater with a keyboard and mouse or a controller on PC.

Is Metal Gear Solid Delta better on keyboard and mouse or controller on PC?

Snake in firing mode (Image via KONAMI)

For players looking to relive the classic of the original 2004 release, the Legacy Style is where using a controller really helps. This mode doesn’t just swap the button mapping; it shifts the camera and overall presentation into something that mirrors the PlayStation 2 classic.

Playing it this way feels tailored for a gamepad, with hand movements, aiming, and menus all aligning with how Metal Gear has traditionally been experienced.

Conversely, the New Style mode allows you to feel less restricted. In this version, you receive a more modernized over-the-shoulder camera and tighter aiming that allows for better aim and flow of action. Here, using a keyboard and mouse works well, particularly for players who want more precise shooting and camera control.

It won’t feel out of place, since the updated design makes the game handle closer to modern stealth-action titles that already thrive on PC setups.

That doesn’t mean the gamepad falls behind in New Style, though. Many gamers will still prefer the ergonomics of an Xbox or DualSense controller, especially for stealth movement, crawling, and quick menu navigation. But if sharp accuracy and faster camera response matter more to you, a keyboard and mouse will provide an edge.

What makes this remake stand out is Konami’s decision not to force players into one experience. You can either sit back with a controller in Legacy mode and let the nostalgia hit, or lean into the New Style mode with a keyboard and mouse for a sharper, modernized feel.

Controller vs. keyboard and mouse in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Final verdict

Combat in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

Wrapping things up, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater plays best when you tailor the controls to your comfort. If you’re on a gamepad, Legacy Style is the safer pick, staying true to the original’s handling and pacing.

Meanwhile, players on keyboard and mouse will find the New Style mode a solid fit. The New Style still works well for controllers but feels more modern in its layout. Thus, both options are viable depending on how you wish to approach the game.

Rishi Pallav

