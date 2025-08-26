The process to save in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is not as straightforward as you might think. The franchise is known for taking a different approach, similar to Kojima's other creations, and this remains the case for the remake of MGS 3. You won't be able to simply pause the game and save it from the menu, similar to other entries.

Ad

This article will cover how to save in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Also read: Metal Gear Solid Delta trophy list - All achievements and how to unlock

How can you save in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater?

Saving your game in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is not as easy as you might think. Similar to the original game, you will need to go through a few hoops to save your progress.

Ad

Trending

Contact Para-Medic to save your game (Image via Konami)

You can save your game after Major Zero and Para-Medic give you a brief description of the gameplay mechanics during the Virtuous Mission chapter (Prologue). Once you have finished talking to them, press the Call button (2 on your Keyboard or down on the D-Pad). Here you will find the option to call Para-Medic on the frequency 145.73, or directly the Save (140.96).

Ad

This will allow you to save in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. If you called Para-Medic, you will need to click on Mem to get the Save option. Saving your progress each time will be followed by her giving you various movie references, and sometimes quips that act as an easter egg for the future events in Snake's life.

Can you quick-save in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater?

Unfortunately, you cannot quick-save your game in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. The option to do so has not been added to the remake, and it was not available in the original game either. You can only save your progress by contacting Para-Medic using the aforementioned frequencies.

Ad

Besides manually saving, the title will also periodically autosave when you go from one map to the next or exit from a cutscene. There is a separate file for the Autosave option that you will be able to access by pausing the game and going to the Load option. Here, your manual and autosave files are divided into various sections.

You can create multiple save files in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, so it will be extremely easy in case you want to experiment with something.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.