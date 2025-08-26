How to perform CQC and interrogate enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Learning how to handle CQC and interrogate enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is essential if you want to play smart instead of going in guns blazing. Snake’s close-quarter combat (CQC) is a system built around grabbing, controlling, and squeezing information out of enemies before deciding their fate.

On that note, here is how you can perform CQC and interrogate enemies in the game.

How to execute CQC and interrogate enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The ability to execute CQC and interrogate enemies requires stealth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || KONAMI)

The basics of grabbing an enemy

The first step is always about positioning. CQC only works if Snake can get close enough to an enemy without being noticed. If you rush in, enemies will raise their weapon and ruin the opportunity. That’s where the Stalking button (LB/L1) comes in. When activated, Snake’s movement slows down, footsteps are muffled, and the edges of the screen dim slightly, letting you know he’s in full stalk mode.

Moving in this way allows you to slip right up behind an enemy without alerting them. Timing is everything here. If you’re even slightly careless, the guard will spin around and either shoot or call for backup.

You can initiate CQC by pressing and holding the right trigger (RT/R2) in New Style and Hold Circle in Legacy style. This lets Snake grab the enemy from behind. As long as you hold the button, Snake keeps control of the guard. From this position, you can decide what happens next:

Once you have them in a chokehold, you’re in full control. From here, you decide whether to keep them alive, knock them out, or kill them outright.

How to interrogate during CQC

With the enemy grabbed, pressing in the Left Stick triggers the interrogation prompt. Enemies usually have three to four unique pieces of intel, so it’s worth interrogating them multiple times. If they start repeating themselves, you’ve drained all the info they can give.

To perform CQC and interrogate enemies, you need to be cautious (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || KONAMI)

You need to interrogate enemies when no one else is around. If other guards see you during that time, the entire stealth setup collapses. The kind of information you can get includes patrol routes of nearby guards, locations of items, ammo stashes, or hidden supplies, and more.

After pulling information out of an enemy, you have several choices like Choke, Drag, Knife kill, throw and more. It’s worth noting that if you move the stick during the initial grab instead of standing still, Snake will throw them immediately. That’s useful in some fights but risky if you wanted information.

That said, it can genuinely shift how you approach the next section. Knowing where a warehouse is or which path is least guarded can save you from wasting resources or blowing your cover.

Moving and dragging enemies

If you grab someone in a busy area, dragging them into cover is smart. Hold the Action button and use the movement stick to drag the guard away. Just remember, dragging for too long automatically knocks them out. This can work in your favour, but it also means you won’t get another interrogation chance if you wait too long.

Quiet movement matters

How you move toward enemies can make or break CQC and interrogate enemies. Using the analog stick, Snake either walks (quietly but noticeably if too close) or runs (too noisy for stealth).

The d-pad lets him stalk silently, but guards won’t turn around as easily. On extreme difficulties like European Extreme, stalking with the d-pad is basically mandatory since enemies detect the smallest sound.

That concludes our guide on how to execute a CQC and interrogate enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

