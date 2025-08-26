Best PC optimization guide for Metal Gear Solid Delta 

Having optimized settings for the PC version of Metal Gear Solid Delta is essential to experience a smooth journey. While the remake of the legendary stealth-action title looks so much better because of Unreal Engine 5, getting a good visual performance and a stable frame rate can be pretty demanding.

So, based on your PC specifications, changing the in-game settings is important to achieve 60 FPS. While you may have to compromise the visual aspects, it's always preferable to feel good playing a game than for it to look good.

Here is a detailed PC optimization guide for MGS Delta Snake Eater.

Best PC optimization settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta

Lower the shadow settings for better performance (Image via Konami)

If you're playing the game on PC, here are the settings you should opt for to get a stable performance:

Settings Low Medium High Windowed Mode Fullscreen Fullscreen Fullscreen V-Sync Off Off Off Maximum Frame Rate 60 60 60 Anti-Aliasing Method DLSS/FSR FSR FSR Upscaling Quality Native Balance Performance Graphics Quality Ultra Custom Custom Shadows Ultra Low Low Textures Ultra High/Medium Medium Global Illumination Ultra Medium Medium Bloom High Medium Medium Motion Blur Off Off Off Depth of Field On Off Off

While DLSS and FSR are available for supported graphics cards, it's better to utilize the latter if the game is running poorly. Then, select the Balance or the Performance mode.

Notably, a GPU with 8GB VRAM will provide better overall performance. So, even if you have mid-range GPUs, such as the RTX 30 series, Metal Gear Solid Delta should run smoothly.

Metal Gear Solid Delta PC system requirements

Performance mode is better for players with minimum specs (Image via Konami)

As you now have the PC optimization methods for MGS Delta, here are the game's system requirements to check if your system is good enough to run it smoothly:

Minimum system requirements (Performance)

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required) CPU: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super (8GB)

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super (8GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Recommended system requirements (Balance)

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required) CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10-12GB)

Nvidia RTX 3080 (10-12GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)

That concludes our Metal Gear Solid Delta optimization guide, along with the settings you need to change to experience a stable performance on your PC.

