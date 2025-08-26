Is Metal Gear Solid Delta open world?

No, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is not an open-world game. Instead, it features a semi-linear environment that allows you to explore various areas such as labs, warehouses, jungles, and industrial zones, while adapting skills like disguise and stealth to kill enemies.
The main objectives are to rescue a Soviet rocket scientist, destroy the Soviet nuclear superweapon known as Shagohod, clear the United States of Soviet suspicion during the Cold War era, and ultimately face The Boss in a 1v1 CQC fight.
Read on to learn more about Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater's world.
Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater follows a semi-linear environment rather than a seemingly open world
For those unaware, none of the Metal Gear games are truly open-world. The last mainline title, The Phantom Pain, features two massive open-ended areas. These include certain parts of Afghanistan and the Angola-Zaire border region, along with a smaller area in Cyprus, where the game actually begins.
Similarly, this title features a semi-linear environment where you navigate through various tropical and industrial areas, while killing enemies and evading traps. This game serves as a direct remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater, which was released in 2004. The differences lie in the AI animation and graphics, but the gameplay follows the same narrative and protagonist as the original.
In this game, you take on the role of a US operative named Naked Snake to rescue a Soviet scientist and destroy Shagohod, the Soviet nuclear superweapon. The gameplay is completely focused on stealth tactics and survival skills to avoid compromising Naked Snake's identity.
There are six parts/missions, with each set in a semi-linear environment, and you must navigate to the objective area while dealing with numerous threats. That said, it’s only a few more days of waiting until the game launches on August 28, 2025, across multiple platforms.
