Will Metal Gear Solid Delta have multiplayer co-op at launch?

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will not feature multiplayer co-op at launch. The game will focus on a stealth-driven storyline that challenges players to use survival skills and avoid compromising the protagonist’s identity. It will feature seven missions and many cutscenes designed to help players understand the narrative.

Ad

Read on to find out more about a potential multiplayer co-op mode in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater - The stealth adventure without multiplayer co-op at launch

As mentioned, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will not have multiplayer co-op at launch. For the time being, the title will solely center around a storyline based on stealth tactics and survival gameplay.

Ad

Trending

In the game, players take on the role of Naked Snake, also known as the Big Boss, who is tasked with rescuing a rocket scientist and sabotaging the Soviet nuclear superweapon called Shagohod during the Cold War era.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater does not feature a co-op mode (Image via KONAMI)

Fox Hunt will be the new multiplayer online mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

A multiplayer online mode will not be available at the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater on August 28, 2025. However, it is scheduled to be released later this year under the name Fox Hunt.

Ad

During the Konami Press Start event in June 2025, Yu Sahara, the director of Fox Hunt, confirmed that the team is actively developing this online mode to deliver a multiplayer experience for fans.

Fox Hunt, the new online mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

Here’s what he said:

Ad

“Fox Hunt is a completely original online multiplayer mode. Though it shares the same world with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the gameplay is completely different. Fox Hunt will be its own, new type of mode.”

According to the developer, Fox Hunt will be more than just a standard shootout. The goal is to create a unique online experience that aligns with the legacy of the Metal Gear franchise.

Ad

While an exact release date for the multiplayer co-op mode has not been announced, the team assured fans that more details will be revealed shortly after the game’s launch.

Check out: Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for high-end GPUs

In summary, the multiplayer mode will not be available at release, but players can look forward to its arrival later this year.

Check out the links below for more Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.