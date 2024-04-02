All Clash Royale April 2024 roadmap events (Season 58)

Clash Royale Season 58 began on April 1, featuring the Electro Birthday Arena to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the game. The new Tower Troop, Dagger Duchess, and the latest Battle Ram Evolution are the focal points of this season. Apart from the new additions, this event also features five more events designed to engage players in global contests. It's important to note that the last event of the April roadmap will end in the first week of May.

This article provides a list of all the events featured throughout the Clash Royale Season 58 April roadmap.

Clash Royale Season 58 April roadmap details

1) Dagger Duchess event

The first event in the April roadmap began on April 1 and unlocked the new Tower Troop, Dagger Duchess, for free. This troop specializes in throwing daggers and dealing subsequent damage to opponent troops. Her description mentions that she deals low damage per dagger and once charged, she throws all her remaining daggers at the opponent causing devastating damage.

Furthermore, she is described as a warrior lady who gets irritated when someone calls her a princess. This event is mostly organized to familiarize players with the new unit. Event details are given below:

Event period: April 1 - 8

April 1 - 8 Challenge period: April 5 - 8

2) Duchess Draft event

This is the more competitive event based on the Clash Royale Dagger Duchess and will feature tougher global battles. Supercell will release further details of this event on its commencement day on April 8 but players can expect it to favor the new addition in the game. Further details of the Duchess Draft event are given below:

Event period: April 8 - 15

April 8 - 15 Challenge period: April 12 - 15

3) Boosts Fields event

Following the conclusion of the Duchess Draft event on April 15, the Boosts Fields event emerges with a distinct concept, diverging from the previous events' focus on Dagger Duchess. This event will likely offer boosts to existing troops or spells, including the Fireball and Ice Golem. Boosts Fields event details are given below:

Event period: April 15 - 22

April 15 - 22 Challenge period: April 19 - 22

4) Battle Ram event

April 22 marks the commencement of the Battle Ram event in Clash Royale, highlighting the latest evolution of the Battle Ram card. This evolution version deploys two evolved Barbarians wielding a ram-like structure with an animal head at the front, delivering powerful blows to enemy towers.

Upon destruction of this ram, these evolved Barbarians switch to swords, intensifying their assault on enemy units. Further details are given below:

Event period: April 22 - 29

April 22 - 29 Challenge period: April 26 - 29

5) Bombs Away event

As the grand finale of Clash Royale Season 58, the Bombs Away event begins on April 29 and spans until May 6, 2024. This event encapsulates the culmination of the Battle Ram saga, emphasizing optimal utilization of the evolved Battle Ram in global competitions.

The unique evolution ability of Clash Royale Battle Ram allows the troop to bounce upon impact, damaging opponents during the pushback. This ability will be majorly used in this fifth event of the April roadmap. Scheduled dates are given below:

Event period: April 9 - May 6

April 9 - May 6 Challenge period: May 4 - May 6