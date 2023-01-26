All cloak locations in Forspoken and how to get them

In keeping with its open-world role-playing game roots, Forspoken features a plethora of content for players to delve into, from side quests to collectibles to even some really fun end-game dungeon hunts. While the title does not go too deep into the RPG formula — like Square Enix's flagship JRPG (Japanese RPG) series, Final Fantasy — it still offers plenty of meaningful quest completion and exploration rewards that players can use to customize their gameplay experience.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in



Out now on PS5 and PC. The wait is over.Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in #Forspoken Out now on PS5 and PC. The wait is over.Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in #Forspoken.Out now on PS5 and PC. https://t.co/WSDyVGqC3q

Forspoken offers plenty of unlockable skills alongside a fair few cosmetic options for the game's protagonist, Frey. One custom accessory that helps the character in her journey through the treacherous yet marvelous world of Athia is her cloak, which can be customized.

Players will find and unlock a variety of cloaks for Frey, each with their own unique set of stat bonuses, via general exploration and completing side quests. Here's a comprehensive guide on where to find all these items in Forspoken.

All cloaks that players can find and unlock in Forspoken

There are a total of 25 unlockable cloaks for Frey in Forspoken. Each of them comes with its own set of stat perks, such as defensive boosts, attack boosts, and special enhancements for Frey's different magical abilities. Finding these cloaks involves going through the open world of Athia and partaking in many of the optional quests and activities that Forspoken has to offer.

Forspoken @Forspoken



In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.



comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia.In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas. #Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia.In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.#Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. https://t.co/qfFGq2H4nx

Here's a list of all the 25 cloaks in Forspoken and how to unlock them:

Audacious

How to unlock: Complete The Ruins of Mercador in Visoria.

Complete The Ruins of Mercador in Visoria. Bonus perks: Damage is reduced when the Cuff blocks and you have full Stamina. Health +5%, Red Magic +2%, Purple Magic +2%.

Bonifate

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth in the Field in Visoria.

Complete The Locked Labyrinth in the Field in Visoria. Bonus perks: Increases critical rate when Surge Magic is fully charged.

Boundless

How to unlock: Complete The Cave Redclaw Cavern in Visoria.

Complete The Cave Redclaw Cavern in Visoria. Bonus perks: Attack Magic triggered during parkour boosts Surge Magic recharge rate.

Dauntless

How to unlock: Complete The Cave Brass Cavern in Praenost.

Complete The Cave Brass Cavern in Praenost. Bonus perks: Damage taken when Cuff blocks are reduced.

Divers

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Hill in Junoon.

Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Hill in Junoon. Bonus perks: Increased damage when health is full.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Harness your power and become a master of magic combat and parkour to survive in this cruel new land.



comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Athia awaits!Harness your power and become a master of magic combat and parkour to survive in this cruel new land. #Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Athia awaits!Harness your power and become a master of magic combat and parkour to survive in this cruel new land.#Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. https://t.co/obko9AOII6

Fain

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Mountain Base in Avoalet.

Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Mountain Base in Avoalet. Bonus perks: Critical hit rate boosted for distant foes. Surge Magic recharge rate enhanced for far-away enemies.

Faultless

How to unlock: Complete The Molybdos Guild in Avoalet.

Complete The Molybdos Guild in Avoalet. Bonus perks: Improved critical hit rate when HP is high.

Fearless

How to unlock: Complete The Oxys Guild in Junoon.

Complete The Oxys Guild in Junoon. Bonus perks: Health is restored when an enemy is defeated.

Forfend

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Castle in Junoon.

Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Castle in Junoon. Bonus perks: Lower casting frequency boosts damage, lower casting frequency boosts Surge Magic recharge rate, and lower casting frequency boosts critical hit rate.

Gracious

How to unlock: Complete The Bhulna Villa in Junoon.

Complete The Bhulna Villa in Junoon. Bonus perks: Defense boost when a healing item is used.

Hooded Cloak

How to unlock: Automatic unlock on completing Chapter 3.

Incomparable

How to unlock: Complete The Forbidden Meadow in Junoon.

Complete The Forbidden Meadow in Junoon. Bonus perks: Evading Piercing Attacks with parkour restores health; Flow speed increased.

Infallible

How to unlock: Complete The Village at Kabosharr in Avoalet.

Complete The Village at Kabosharr in Avoalet. Bonus perks: Recovering from defenselessness boosts Surge Magic recharge rate, and the Flow effect lasts longer.

Judicious

How to unlock: Complete The Village at Gyuzel in Avoalet.

Complete The Village at Gyuzel in Avoalet. Bonus perks: Immune to Dazing.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Read the new



sqex.link/oa9s Here's everything you need to know need to know about #Forspoken ’s story, world, traversal, combat and more!Read the new @SquareEnix blog here: Here's everything you need to know need to know about #Forspoken’s story, world, traversal, combat and more! Read the new @SquareEnix blog here: sqex.link/oa9s https://t.co/epuy5kPK9y

Lief

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Barrier in Praenost.

Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Barrier in Praenost. Bonus perks: Poison damage is halved when health is low.

Monsterful

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Forest in Junoon

Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Forest in Junoon Bonus perks: Cuff counters can boost attack and defense as well as trigger auto-heal.

Pelerine

How to unlock: Can be bought from the trader in the center of Cipal for 1 Poppet.

Can be bought from the trader in the center of Cipal for 1 Poppet. Bonus perks: Critical hits can restore health.

Puissant

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Cliff in Praenost.

Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the Cliff in Praenost. Bonus perks: Enemy numbers boost Surge Magic recharge rate.

Strainith

How to unlock: Can be bought from the trader in the center of Cipal for 1 Poppet.

Unbroken

How to unlock: Buy a Sewing Kit from Curiosity Shop in Inner Visoria.

Buy a Sewing Kit from Curiosity Shop in Inner Visoria. Bonus perks: Critical hits absorbs enemy health and boost Surge Magic recharge rate. Cuff counters improve Surge Magic recharge rate.

Unstoppable

How to unlock: Complete The Militis Academy in Praenost.

Complete The Militis Academy in Praenost. Bonus perks: Attack magic triggered during parkour deals extra damage and reduced damage when landing.

Unsurpasable

How to unlock: Complete The Niccoline Guild in Visoria.

Complete The Niccoline Guild in Visoria. Bonus perks: Stamina boosted when Vuff makes a Last Chance block and improved stamina recovery speed.

Valorous

How to unlock: Complete Village Ligare in Praenost.

Complete Village Ligare in Praenost. Bonus perks: Surge Magic Recharge Rate Boosted When Cuff Blocks.

Veriment

How to unlock: Complete the Locked Labyrinth at the North in Visoria.

Complete the Locked Labyrinth at the North in Visoria. Bonus perks: When health is low, damage, Surge Magic recharge rate, critical hit rate, and Stamina recharge rate are boosted.

Whilom

How to unlock: Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the West in Visoria.

Complete The Locked Labyrinth at the West in Visoria. Bonus perks: Support magic hit rate is boosted and recharges more quickly when health is low.

Although Forspoken isn't a full-fledged role-playing game like the developer Luminous Studios' previous title, Final Fantasy XV, it still offers plenty of customizable options for Frey. The 25 cloaks that players can find throughout the world of Athia is a great incentive for them to indulge in the many side activities.

Forspoken is now available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Square Enix's latest open-world action role-playing title, Forspoken, has finally been released on PlayStation 5 and PC. First announced back in 2020, under the project name "Project Athia," the game was delayed multiple times before its developers settled for an early 2023 release.

Featuring some truly breathtaking visuals, courtesy of developer Luminous Productions' proprietary Luminous Engine, Forspoken is easily one of the best-looking open-world action RPGs on the PlayStation 5, as well as PC.

Poll : 0 votes