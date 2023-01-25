How to play Forspoken demo on PC for free

Forspoken, the latest action role-playing game from Square Enix and Luminous Productions, has finally been released.
The title, which was first showcased during the PlayStation 5 showcase back in 2020, was easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023. This was partly due to the pedigree of Luminous Productions, who previously developed the most recent mainline Final Fantasy title, Final Fantasy XV.
While Forspoken is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, it is also available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. However, the PC version of the game comes with some hefty system requirements, with the recommended specifications requiring a top-of-the-line CPU and GPU combo alongside plenty of memory and storage space.
Fortunately, Square Enix has made a demo available for players to try out before making their purchase. The demo, which was previously only available on the PS5, was made available on PC alongside the official launch of the game. It is available on both Steam as well as the Epic Games Store.
Players can check out the Forspoken demo on PC before buying the game
Initially available exclusively on the PlayStation 5, the demo for Square Enix and Luminous Productions' new open-world action role-playing game has finally made its way to PC.
Players who are interested in getting Forspoken but are unsure if their PC can run it at a stable and playable framerate can check out the demo before investing in the game.
The demo is available on both Steam as well as the Epic Games Store and can be downloaded for free by following these steps:
The Steam version
- Go to Forspoken's store page on Steam.
- Scroll down to the "Download Forspoken Demo" option.
- Press "Download."
- Once the download completes, launch the game via Steam or the desktop shortcut.
The demo's download size is roughly around 34 gigabytes, which will expand to around 40 gigabytes after proper installation. Suffice to say, players will need to have plenty of room on their storage device to download and play the demo.
It should also be noted that there have been reports of the demo crashing upon startup, which can be remedied by verifying the game's file integrity using Steam.
The Epic Games version
- Go to Forspoken's store page on the Epic Games Store.
- Scroll down to the "Demo" option.
- Press "Add to Library."
- Go to your Epic Games Store library.
- Select the demo and download.
- Once the download finishes, launch the game from the Epic Games Launcher or the desktop shortcut.
System requirements and file size
Given the game's hefty system requirements, the demo is a great testing bench for players interested in picking up Forspoken. Being a current-generation console exclusive, Square Enix's latest open-world action role-playing game boasts breathtaking visuals, which come at the cost of some chunky system requirements.
Here are the official minimum and recommended system requirements for Forspoken:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 720p 30fps
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)
- Memory: 24 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1440p 30fps, SSD 150GB
Apart from the hefty system requirements, Square Enix and Luminous Productions' open-world action RPG comes with a massive file size. It is comparable to some of the biggest flagship PlayStation 5 exclusives, such as Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.
The game's file size is around 122 gigabytes (which will only increase with future patches and title updates) on PC, surpassing the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2.
Forspoken is now available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).