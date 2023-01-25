How to play Forspoken demo on PC for free

Forspoken, the latest action role-playing game from Square Enix and Luminous Productions, has finally been released.

The title, which was first showcased during the PlayStation 5 showcase back in 2020, was easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023. This was partly due to the pedigree of Luminous Productions, who previously developed the most recent mainline Final Fantasy title, Final Fantasy XV.

While Forspoken is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, it is also available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. However, the PC version of the game comes with some hefty system requirements, with the recommended specifications requiring a top-of-the-line CPU and GPU combo alongside plenty of memory and storage space.

Fortunately, Square Enix has made a demo available for players to try out before making their purchase. The demo, which was previously only available on the PS5, was made available on PC alongside the official launch of the game. It is available on both Steam as well as the Epic Games Store.

Players can check out the Forspoken demo on PC before buying the game

Initially available exclusively on the PlayStation 5, the demo for Square Enix and Luminous Productions' new open-world action role-playing game has finally made its way to PC.

Players who are interested in getting Forspoken but are unsure if their PC can run it at a stable and playable framerate can check out the demo before investing in the game.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Journey to Athia and experience Forspoken's magic parkour and combat first hand.



Full game also available now on PS5 and PC. The #Forspoken Demo is out now on PC.Journey to Athia and experience Forspoken's magic parkour and combat first hand.Full game also available now on PS5 and PC. The #Forspoken Demo is out now on PC. Journey to Athia and experience Forspoken's magic parkour and combat first hand.Full game also available now on PS5 and PC. https://t.co/7nPwLUoSbQ

The demo is available on both Steam as well as the Epic Games Store and can be downloaded for free by following these steps:

The Steam version

Go to Forspoken's store page on Steam.

Scroll down to the "Download Forspoken Demo" option.

Press "Download."

Once the download completes, launch the game via Steam or the desktop shortcut.

The demo's download size is roughly around 34 gigabytes, which will expand to around 40 gigabytes after proper installation. Suffice to say, players will need to have plenty of room on their storage device to download and play the demo.

It should also be noted that there have been reports of the demo crashing upon startup, which can be remedied by verifying the game's file integrity using Steam.

Forspoken @Forspoken



In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.



comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia.In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas. #Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia.In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.#Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. https://t.co/qfFGq2H4nx

The Epic Games version

Go to Forspoken's store page on the Epic Games Store.

Scroll down to the "Demo" option.

Press "Add to Library."

Go to your Epic Games Store library.

Select the demo and download.

Once the download finishes, launch the game from the Epic Games Launcher or the desktop shortcut.

System requirements and file size

Given the game's hefty system requirements, the demo is a great testing bench for players interested in picking up Forspoken. Being a current-generation console exclusive, Square Enix's latest open-world action role-playing game boasts breathtaking visuals, which come at the cost of some chunky system requirements.

Here are the official minimum and recommended system requirements for Forspoken:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 720p 30fps

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better) Memory: 24 GB RAM

24 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 1440p 30fps, SSD 150GB

Apart from the hefty system requirements, Square Enix and Luminous Productions' open-world action RPG comes with a massive file size. It is comparable to some of the biggest flagship PlayStation 5 exclusives, such as Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.

The game's file size is around 122 gigabytes (which will only increase with future patches and title updates) on PC, surpassing the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in



Out now on PS5 and PC. The wait is over.Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in #Forspoken Out now on PS5 and PC. The wait is over.Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in #Forspoken.Out now on PS5 and PC. https://t.co/WSDyVGqC3q

Forspoken is now available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Poll : 0 votes