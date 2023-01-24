How to pre-load Forspoken on PC? System requirements, file size, and more explored

Forspoken, the latest open-world action RPG from Luminous Productions and Square Enix, is just hours away from launch. With its scheduled release right around the corner, these might be the last few hours to pre-load the game.

While it arrives as a PlayStation console exclusive and remains a current-generation title, Forspoken is also coming out on PC, albeit with some demanding requirements.

Square Enix, after weeks of silence, revealed the game's system requirements and file size. And going by the specifications required for a stable framerate and resolution, Forspoken is shaping up to be a demanding endeavor.

Here's everything players need to know about its pre-load, file size, system requirements, and more on PC.

Forspoken packs a hefty punch on PC

Square Enix and Luminous Productions' upcoming open-world action role-playing game comes with a massive file size that will require some room on solid-state drives (SSDs) before pre-loading.

Forspokeon's file size is very much in-line with some of the biggest flagship titles on the PlayStation 5, including Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Read the new



sqex.link/oa9s Here's everything you need to know need to know about #Forspoken ’s story, world, traversal, combat and more!Read the new @SquareEnix blog here: Here's everything you need to know need to know about #Forspoken’s story, world, traversal, combat and more! Read the new @SquareEnix blog here: sqex.link/oa9s https://t.co/epuy5kPK9y

In fact, the game's size surpasses one of the biggest AAA open-world titles in Red Dead Redemption 2, at around 115 GB on both consoles and PC. Here's the file size of Square Enix's upcoming action game on PS5 and PC:

PlayStation 5: 87.3 GB (pre-load size)

87.3 GB (pre-load size) PC: 122 GB (pre-load size)

While the game clocks in at a massive 122 GB on PC, the download size is, fortunately, a tad smaller, at 97 GB. It should be noted that the figure mentioned here is the game's pre-load file size, which is subject to change post-release.

Pre-loading the game is fairly simple on PC. However, it should be mentioned that one can only pre-load from Steam, not the Epic Games Store. To pre-load the game on Steam, players need to follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to your "Library."

Select Forspoken within the list of games in your Library.

Press "Pre-load."

Forspoken @Forspoken



In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.



comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia.In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas. #Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia.In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to face the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.#Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24. https://t.co/qfFGq2H4nx

Once pre-loaded, players will be able to access the game as soon as it launches on January 24, 2023.

System requirements for Forspoken

As mentioned earlier, Square Enix and Luminous Productions' upcoming title comes with demanding system requirements. Apart from the massive file size, the game demands a beefy CPU and GPU combo, along with at least 16 GB of memory for a stable experience.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 720p 30fps

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better) Memory: 24 GB RAM

24 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 1440p 30fps, SSD 150GB

It should also be noted that Square Enix and Luminous Productions highly recommend players to install the game on a SATA or NVMe SSD over a traditional HDD.

Forspoken @Forspoken



arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24. Find your fight. #Forspoken arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24. Find your fight.#Forspoken arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24. https://t.co/E91ladewvh

The 30fps framerate target for both minimum and recommended specifications can be a deal-breaker. However, if the PS5 demo is any indication, players can easily achieve a pleasant 60fps (or more) playthrough with upscaling solutions like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0, both of which are supported by the game's PC version.

