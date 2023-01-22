5 best games to get during Steam RPG Sale 2023

With the onset of 2023, Valve has already started rolling out the year's first batch of Steam Sales, offering several quality titles with exceptional discounts. The ongoing Steam RPG Sale features some incredible deals players should not miss. The Steam RPG Sale is packed with premium goods, from big-budget AAA titles to some amazing indie titles.

While PC gaming over the years has proven to be an expensive hobby, partly due to the ever-increasing prices of PC components and modern video games, Steam sales serve as some respite with its modest pricing of highly desirable titles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Horizon Zero Dawn to Disco Elysium, Steam RPG Sale offers a diverse choice

1) Horizon Zero Dawn ($16.49)

Guerrilla Games' sci-fi action role-playing game, Horizon Zero Dawn, was among the first to jump from being a flagship PlayStation exclusive to a PC.

While the title's launch version had massive performance issues, including occasional crashes and stutters due to background shader compilation, the bulk of these technical issues has been ironed out, making it one of the best RPG experiences on PC.

Players take on the role of Aloy, a once outcast to her tribe turned fierce warrior, who sets out on a globe-trotting journey to fulfill her destiny as the savior of mankind and also uncover the secrets of her past. Although the story of Horizon Zero Dawn is quite engaging, it is most certainly not the highlight of the experience.

The best part of the game is its gameplay, which involves hunting down gigantic mechanical creatures roaming the earth's surface. Equipped with combat tools, including different bow types and many craftable traps, players will be tasked with going toe-to-toe with the mechanical creatures.

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC version also comes with the Frozen Wilds expansion, which adds at least 10 to 15 hours of additional content, including a brand new narrative, new side quests, and a few new monsters for Aloy to go up against. With a 50% discount during the Steam RPG Sale, players looking for good open-world action RPGs should not miss out on Horizon Zero Dawn.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ($7.99)

CD Projekt Red's open-world action RPG masterpiece, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is easily one of the biggest and most beloved games in the RPG genre, seconded only by behemoths like Bethesda Softworks' The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Featuring an expansive and densely populated open world, an amazing main story with several branching options, and a plethora of side quests.

Being a role-playing action game, The Witcher 3 is filled with options for players in both gameplay and its narrative. Players step into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher for hire who specializes in the art of hunting monsters. The combat is fast and features ample flexibility for players to create their builds; however, the highlight of The Witcher 3, without a doubt, is its story.

From the phenomenal main story to the short narrative-driven side quests, the writing in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is top-notch, making it the perfect title for players who are looking for an immersive story-driven role-playing experience. As part of the Steam RPG Sale, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available with an 80% discount over its original price.

3) Cyberpunk 2077 ($29.99)

Another CD Projekt Red title, Cyberpunk 2077, is discounted during the ongoing Steam RPG Sale. Cyberpunk 2077 was quickly the most hyped game of the last decade; however, the game's launch was unfortunately riddled with issues that ultimately led to the game becoming one of the biggest launch disasters of the eighth console generation.

From technical shortcomings that made the game virtually unplayable on last-generation consoles to missing gameplay features, the game had many issues at launch. However, CD Projekt Red stuck with the game and brought it very close to its original vision with constant patches and updates.

Much like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 features a flexible combat system that allows players to craft fun and whacky builds based on different playstyles and a fantastic narrative backing the main quests with the optional content.

With a richly detailed open world, an engaging narrative, and a fun and satisfying combat system, Cyberpunk 2077 is a great role-playing experience that players should not miss out on, especially with the 50% discount over its original price during the Steam RPG Sale.

4) Kingdom Come: Deliverance ($7.49)

Warhorse Studios Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set in ancient Rome. Players take on the role of ordinary townsfolk, thrust headfirst into a raging civil war, which results in the death of the protagonist's parents.

To avenge the death of his kin, the protagonist (and, in turn, the players) will take on the arduous journey that sees him grow from an ordinary everyday man to a fierce soldier. The story takes some time to get interesting, but players will be immersed in its historical setting once the game sinks its narrative hooks.

While most RPGs tend to steer more towards fantasy, Kingdom Come: Deliverance takes a grounded approach to its story and gameplay, with no fantasy elements. The grounded narrative starkly contrasts most well-known RPGs, such as Skyrim or The Witcher 3, and offers an entirely new experience for fans of the genre.

Players looking for a fresh experience within the role-playing game genre should not miss out on Kingdom Come: Deliverance, especially with the 75% discount during the Steam RPG Sale.

5) Disco Elysium ($9.99)

Disco Elysium is easily one of the best indie role-playing games released in the last decade. The title is heavily inspired by the Infinity Engine-era games like Planetscape Torment, with a dark and gritty yet gorgeous world, a host of fascinating characters, and a story that branches out into seemingly endless possibilities of choices and consequences.

Players take on the role of an amnesiac detective tasked with solving a grizzly murder mystery while also trying to piece together his past. Disco Elysium's story, world, and the many characters that players will encounter throughout its runtime are like an onion with several layers.

Although the game's narrative starts as a sad tale of a rather pathetic and tragic protagonist, will slowly develop into an emotional and heart-wrenching tale of companionship, betrayal, and sacrifice. Disco Elysium's fascinating story is backed by a fantastic soundtrack that acts as a catalyst to enhance the game's immersion factor.

With a 75% discount over its original price during the Steam RPG Sale, it is a must-buy for fans of narrative-driven and atmospheric role-playing experiences.

