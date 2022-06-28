Kingdom Come: Deliverance sales cross 5 million copies across all platforms

Given how popular open-world action RPGs are these days, it is surprising that Kingdom Come: Deliverance often seems to go unnoticed. The 2018 first-person medieval title is on most major platforms out there. However, there isn't any hype about the game, and it is likely because of the learning curve of the game for sure.

Despite not having the honor to pop up in conversations, there is some good news. Warhorse Studios has announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold over 5 million copies at this point.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance hits a new milestone for the Czech development studio

Deadline 7/7/2022 Today we celebrate the milestone of more than 5 million copies of #KingdomComeDeliverance sold across all platforms. Thank you for your loyalty!Win 1 of 5 Henry Diorama Figurines by telling your favorite KCD story on our Facebook, Steam or in a Tweet below.Deadline 7/7/2022 Today we celebrate the milestone of more than 5 million copies of #KingdomComeDeliverance sold across all platforms. Thank you for your loyalty!Win 1 of 5 Henry Diorama Figurines by telling your favorite KCD story on our Facebook, Steam or in a Tweet below.Deadline 7/7/2022 https://t.co/A2fh7nNYNh

The developer has also announced a giveaway to commemorate the occasion, and in the giveaway, lucky winners can win a Henry Diorama Figurine. Henry is also the protagonist of the game. Only five of them have been made, so fans participating in the giveaway will face stiff competition. Fans must describe their best moments in the acclaimed open-world game and these entries can be posted on the studio's official contact platforms: Facebook, Steam, and Twitter.

For what is essentially a double-A title, 5 million copies is a good achievement. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version is in development at Saber Interactive under the supervision of Warhorse Studios, but a release date is yet to be confirmed. It is, however, aiming for a 2022 release for the hybrid portable console. This will make it the third franchise utilizing Crytek's proprietary CryEngine on the Nintendo platform after Crysis Trilogy and Warface.

What is Kingdom Come: Deliverance about?

Set in the early 15th century in the Kingdom of Bohemia (now known as the Czech Republic), the title follows Henry, who is orphaned after his parents are killed in a soldier invasion. Aiming to avenge his parents and bring them justice, he sets out to seek and punish those responsible. The game takes place in first-person perspective, as players will traverse the vast scenic landscapes lush with trees and fields.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is known for its focus on realism, with combat taking an appropriately complex approach. This depth permeates into the RPG elements, from armor equips to maneuvering around during battle. Players must keep track of their positioning, especially since there are no magic spells or other outlandish abilities to aid them. This is a true boots-to-the-ground medieval RPG. There is also a classless system in the game, allowing players to mould their playstyles as desired. Additionally, any dialogue choices selected or actions performed can have an impact on the world, including reputation with others.

The game is also currently on sale at a hefty 70% off with the current Steam Summer Sale 2022.

