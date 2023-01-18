Forspoken updated PC system requirements revealed, will require 24 GB RAM on recommended settings

After what has felt like an eternity, Square Enix's upcoming action-adventure role-playing game, Forspoken, has finally received the official system requirements for its PC release. While players had expected the system requirements to be reasonably high for the current-generation console-exclusive title, the 24 GB RAM and recommended GPU requirements have surprised many.

Developed by Luminous Productions, the team that previously developed Final Fantasy XV, Forspoken uses the studio's proprietary Luminous engine, arguably one of the most visually proficient game engines. It can deliver truly life-like lighting and advanced tesselation and effects work.

As such, the game is a visual powerhouse and a perfect showcase title for next-generation consoles and PC hardware. Although the system requirements seem justified to a certain extent, the massively high memory and GPU requirements can be a bit jarring for some players.

That said, here are Forspoken's official minimum and recommended system requirements.

Forspoken requires RTX 3070 and 24 GB of memory for recommended settings

Square Enix and Luminous Productions were relatively silent on Forspoken's PC requirements, making some fans quite skeptical about the game's PC port and its optimization. The lack of information on the game's system requirements, even 10 days before its scheduled release, left players anxious.

Thankfully, Square Enix has finally released the official system requirements, which are much higher than most players might expect.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Square Enix's upcoming action-adventure role-playing game:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 720p 30fps

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better) Memory: 24 GB RAM

24 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 1440p 30fps, SSD 150GB

While the minimum and recommended CPU requirements are fairly apt for a modern open-world game, the memory and GPU requirements for optimal settings are concerning. While there have been games in the past that have recommended over 16GB of RAM, the 24GB requirement has worried some players.

arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24. Find your fight. #Forspoken arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24.

There is also a 30fps target for minimum and recommended requirements that could be a deal-breaker for many players. However, the game is still a week away, and players should reserve their judgment on the PC port until the official release of Forspoken on January 24, 2023.

