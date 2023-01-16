Forspoken PS5 preload date and download size revealed

The release of Forspoken, the highly anticipated action-adventure title developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, is right around the corner. The game's preload date and download size on PlayStation 5 was revealed on January 14.

This information comes courtesy of PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, who is well known among the community for revealing the file sizes of highly anticipated new titles for PS consoles. Much like most modern AAA open-world offerings, Forspoken's file size is relatively massive, which will require players to make some room on their devices before preloading the game.

Forspoken has a large file size on PlayStation 5

As an open-world action-adventure title, Forspoken has a rather chunky file size of 87.275 GB (version 1.000.001) and is expected to include the dau-one patch as well. Its size puts it on par with games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, two of the biggest first-party titles on the PlayStation 5.

Based on PlayStation Game Size's tweet, the preload for Forspoken goes live on PlayStation 5 is January 22, 2023, just two days before its official release on January 24. Given the title's absolutely massive download size, having two full days to preload it will be a boon for players with slower internet speeds.

Despite being a console exclusive on the PlayStation 5, Luminous Productions' latest action-adventure title is also being released on PC. It is priced equally on both systems at $70 for the standard edition (base game) and $95 for the deluxe edition. Here's a breakdown of the latter.

Deluxe Edition ($95)

Base game

Official mini soundtrack

Official mini artbook

Early access to the prequel chapter: In Tanta We Trust (Releasing as a post-launch DLC)

Rare resource kit

The game also offers some really cool in-game items as pre-order bonuses for players who pre-purchase the title, which include:

No Limits cloak (PS5)/Elite cloak (PC)

Symbol combo necklace (PS5)/Spectra combo necklace (PC)

Trigger Happy nails (PS5)/Overclock nails (PC)

Crafting starter kit

Despite the game's release being just a week away, there has been no official news from either Square Enix or Luminous Productions regarding its preload. The review embargo for the title is yet to be made public. However, given the game's preload goes live on January 22, they are expected to drop between that date and January 24.

Forspoken will be available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

