Forspoken on discount before release: Here's how to grab the game at sale price

Forspoken, the upcoming action-adventure title developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, will be released later this month. However, it seems like the game is already on sale prior to its official launch.

The PlayStation 5 pre-order version of the upcoming action-adventure experience is available at a discount of 15% from a specific seller on eBay. This makes it a steal for players who are looking forward to picking up a copy of the game.

This article offers a comprehensive look at how players can avail of the 1% discount while pre-ordering Forspoken for PlayStation 5 pre-order on eBay. However, it is to be noted that the seller's order coverage is limited to the United Kingdom only, and they will not post orders to other countries, including the United States.

eBay, the online retail website, is currently hosting a special 15% discount on products from select retailers. One such seller is The Game Collection Outlet. They are offering a number of freshly released PlayStation and Xbox titles, as well as a few pre-orders — including Forspoken — with the same deal.

Using the code "NEW15," you can take advantage of the 15% discount on various games and pre-orders from the seller. You will need to copy the code and use it during checkout to get your purchase at a sale price.

The title is listed at £51.95. However, with the promotional code applied, the price is reduced to £44.16, with £7.79 slashed from the original cost. Given Forspoken is a premium "current-gen only" game, the discount makes it a very lucrative deal for anyone looking to pre-order it.

Much like any other modern AAA release, pre-ordering the game entitles players to bonus content, which includes a few exclusive items:

No Limits Cloak

Symbol Combo Necklace

Trigger Happy Nails

Crafting Starter Kit

The title also has a Deluxe Edition that offers some extra in-game items, a mini artbook, an official soundtrack, and early access to a post-launch DLC called In Tanta We Trust. Surprisingly, this version of the game was missing from the seller's listing, with only the standard edition up for grabs.

Square Enix and Luminous Productions initially planned to release the game in the second half of 2022. However, to give the developers more time to polish the title and iron out any potential performance or gameplay-related issues, Forspoken was delayed until early 2023.

The game was first announced way back in June 2020, under the guise of "Project Atheia," with Square Enix finally revealing the title's official name in March 2021. Developed by the same team that created Final Fantasy XV, Forspoken is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2023. It is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2023, on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. Getting the title for the console right now might be a good idea, considering the offer available on eBay.

