All Cole Palmer FC 24 card stats, costs, and more

Cole Palmer is one of the brightest talents in the world of football, and there's ample evidence of that in EA FC 24. The youngster has been in phenomenal form after his switch from Manchester City to Chelsea in real life. The recent Future Stars promo, which is still active in Ultimate Team, is a testament to his performance.

Initially, EA FC 24 players only had access to Palmer's base card. Thanks to the Future Stars promo, the community has a much better alternative on their hands.

With that in mind, let's take a look at all Cole Palmer cards that are currently live in the game.

Cole Palmer FC 24 base card

Cole Palmer's base card (Image via FUT.GG)

Cole Palmer's base card in EA FC 24 is a silver item with a 66 overall rating. The silver item was useable in several evolutions in the recent past, and something similar could happen in the future.

Cole Palmer FC 24 TOTW item

Palmer's TOTW card stats (Image via FUT.GG)

Palmer's first special card came as part of the TOTW 16 lineup, which was released right after his switch to Chelsea. Thanks to his brilliant club performances, the young attacking midfielder found a place on the lineup. His TOTW 16 item has an overall rating of 83 but doesn't have any playstyle+.

Currently, the card is available for about 22,000 coins. It reached its highest possible price during the Cut Inside Evolution.

The Cut Inside Evolution increased the TOTW item's overall rating from 83 to 87, along with noticeable boosts in all offensive and passing stats.

Cole Palmer FC 24 Future Stars Item

Palmer's Future Stars card stats (Image via FUT.GG)

Palmer's Future Stars card is by far the best addition to Ultimate Team as far as his special versions are concerned. The 91-overall CAM item can operate at RW and CM. It also offers the Finesse Shot+ and Quick Step+ playstyles. With 94 Pace, 90 Shooting, and a 5* Weak Foot, it's right on the top of the meta power curve as of writing.

This card can easily operate on the wings, thanks to its speed and dribbling abilities. As of writing, it can be acquired from the market for about 3,3 million coins. However, the price could eventually go down if future Party Bag SBCs increase the item's market supply.

This card isn't part of any Evolution currently, as its existing stats and overall rating are already very high. That could change with time, and it's safe to say that the Future Stars version will be a real asset in any Ultimate Team squad.

It remains to be seen if there will be more Cole Palmer cards coming to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of future promos.