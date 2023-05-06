All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Forest Array - Koboh)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a treat for fans not only in terms of lore but also its gameplay. As an exploration-driven game, players will navigate across various planets defeating fos and discovering secrets. These range from cosmetics to character upgrades. In other words, players are rewarded for poking around every nook and cranny of the map.

One of the many locations players come across is the Forest Array on Koboh. This series of forgotten ruins is deep within the lush forests of the planet. As expected, there is much to find here.

Here are all collectibles waiting to be discovered in Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

This area has a total of 25 collectibles on this location. They are as follows:

10 Treasures

6 Chests

6 Databank entries

2 Essences

1 Seed Pod

All Treasures

Datadisc #1:

The first Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

To the left of the Forest Array Meditation Point, look below the Force interactable metal beam that can be walked on. Below it, a Datadisc lies atop a large metal cog - but be wary of the Koboh Dust surrounding it.

Datadisc #2:

The second Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

This is to the right of the Forest Array Meditation Point, neighboring the area with Chest #1. A similar layer of Koboh Dust lies on the ground, which must be crossed to get to the Datadisc sitting atop another metal cog.

Datadisc #3:

The third Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After initiating the Orb Amplifier (see Databank #4), the beam travels in a straight line, destroying all Koboh Barriers in its way. Head to the end of the beam (to the right side of the Forest Meditation Point), which leads to another circular area. Here, climb the metal structure near the center and parkour to one of the platforms at the top, which should have the third Datadisc.

Datadisc #4:

The fourth Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After reaching the Central Rotational Apparatus (see Databank #6), make the beam face the direction of the Forest Array meditation Point. On the way from the point to the Central Rotational Apparatus, look to the left on the path to find the next Datadisc.

Datadisc #5

The fifth Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: WoW Quests)

This Datadisc sits in the Koboh Dust just to the right of Chest #6 in the area with the Central Rotational Apparatus

Datadisc #6

The sixth Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

Past Chest #5, hang onto the Relter and glide into the Koboh Dust to the left to find a Datadisc.

Datadisc #7

The seventh Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: WoW Quests)

After collecting Datadisc #6, climb the ramp and take the path to the right. At the end of the bridge, this item can be found sitting at the edge.

Datadisc #8

The eighth Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: WoW Quests)

Head in the opposite direction to Datadisc #7, looking at a blanket of Koboh Dust. This new Datadisc lies at the base of a tree and can be reached using an Orb to repel the Dust.

Datadisc #9

The ninth Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

Past the Workbench near the Forest Array Meditation Point, look down to find a Datadisc sitting atop a metal sheet.

Datadisc #10

The final Treasure location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: WoW Quests)

Down the stairs straight ahead from the Forest Array Meditation Point, a layer of Koboh Barrier can be seen blocking some rocks on the left. Use the Koboh Grinder to create a path to pull the beam from its starting point (i.e., Databank #4) to the Koboh Barrier to destroy it. Pick up the Datadisc that is dropped.

All Chests

Chest #1 (Material: Hunter Shirt)

The first chest location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

While facing the Forest Array Meditation Point from the entry point of the Forest Array, turn left and towards the blanket of Koboh Dust on the ground. Hop across it while taking care not to get damaged and grapple onto the metal grating. Climb up and jump onto the platform onto the right to get to the chest containing Material: Hunter for Cal.

Chest #2 (Beard: Light Mustache)

The second chest location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

Past the giant bird, you will eventually reach a circular chamber with a bunch of dead Rawka - clearly killed by the Mogu you will encounter on the path immediately ahead. Parkour across the wall of this circular chamber to swing from the pole and reach the platform with the chest containing the Light Mustache for Cal.

Chest #3 (Switch: Diligence)

The third chest location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After beating the Mogu, the main path leads upwards atop the structure's roof. Instead of jumping down into the circular area below, look to the right to see a chest containing the Diligence Switch for Cal's lightsaber.

Chest #4 (Head: Swooper)

The fourth chest location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

Past Datadisc #3, reach the end of the platform, and jump down to face a Gunner Stormtrooper. Head right down the path while looking to the left for a small entrance that can be squeezed through. Push the metal beam to create a platform, reach the other side, and look to the right to see a chest with the Swooper Head for BD-1.

Chest #5 (Material: Hunter Pant)

The fourth chest location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Trophygamers)

Return to and past the point where the giant bird knocked Cal down. Adjacent to the platform with Databank entry #2 should be a chest you can jump to reach.

Chest #6 (Grip: Diligence)

The final chest location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: WoW Quests)

The final chest will be in the same area as the Central Rotational Apparatus, with the Koboh Dust-clearing beam pointing at the chest by default.

All Databank entries

Databank #1 (Koboh Dust)

The first Databank location in the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

To the left of the Forest Array Meditation Point, approach the blockage of the Koboh Barrier to scan it.

Databank #2 (Epic Moltings)

The second Databank location in the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

This is located further inside the area to the left of the Forest Array Meditation Point. Parkour your way across the area's metallic structures and railings until the giant bird knocks Cal down. Get onto the ledge nearby and shimmy across to drop down to another area, leading to a bunch of droppings in a corner to scan.

Databank #3 (Auxilary Array Telescope)

The third Databank location in the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After beating the Mogu, scan the giant structure at the end of the walkway.

Databank #4 (Orb Amplifier)

The fourth Databank location in the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After collecting Chest #3 past the Mogu, slide down below and scan the mechanism at the center of the area.

Databank #5 (Indomitable)

The fifth Databank location in the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

Head to the area to the left of the Gunner Stormtrooper encountered on the way to Chest #4. This leads to an area with more Galactic Empire goons awaiting battle. Fight them and examine the shield resting against the wall to the right

Databank #6 (Central Rotational Apparatus)

The final Databank location in the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After scanning Databank #5, reach the area's top to find a Relter that can be used to glide to a machine with a Stormrooper nearby. Defeat the foe and scan the central mechanism.

All Essences

Essence #1 (Skill Point)

The first Essence in the Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

Past the Mogu, there is a beam below the open area to the right that you can drop onto. Turn the camera right after hopping onto it to see a grapple point. Use it and climb the chasm to reach the other side with a Skill Point Essence. Follow the path past this to unlock a shortcut back to the circular chamber with the dead Rawka.

Essence #2 (Perk: Fortification)

The second Essence in the Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After grabbing Chest #4, walk to the other end of the platform and look to the left to see a few swingable poles. Parkour across this area to reach a landing at the end which has the Fortification Perk Essence shard.

All Seed pods

Goldenlight Moss (Alderaanian Blue)

The one and only Seed Pod location in Forest Array (Images via YouTube: Somewhat Awesome Games)

After collecting Essence #2, drop down the ledge and look to the right to see a Stormtrooper standing on a wooden platform next to a bunch of orange floating devices. The Seed Pod is to the left of this platform.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

