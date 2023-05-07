All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Swindler's Wash - Koboh)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a hub of collectibles scattered around the entire map, Swindler's Wash on the planet of Koboh. Collecting each of them will grant players with achievement and allow them to complete the trophy collection. This area contains the most amount of collectibles in the entire game, 18 to be precise. This article will guide players with the locations of every collectible in Swindler's Wash of Koboh.

All Swindler's Wash collectible locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The location of each of the 18 collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is given below:

1) Goldenlight Moss #1

Goldenlight Moss (Image via Electronic Arts)

From the Rambler's Reach Outpost, climb up the rock formation on the right and move to the other side to find the Goldenlight Moss in the glowing bush.

2) Goldenlight Moss #2

Goldenlight Moss #2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Drop from the ledge on the right to find another glowing bush containing the second Goldenlight Moss.

3) Goldenlight Moss #3

Goldenlight Moss #3 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head straight and take a right while dodging the B1 Droid attacks to find the third glowing bush containing another Goldenlight Moss.

4) Tactical Pants Chest

Tactical Pants Chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head straight and approach the open cave from the meditation point. The entrance is on the right, climb through the rocks and turn left to locate the chest.

5) Goldenlight Moss #4

GoldenLight Moss #4 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return to the meditation point and hop over to the other side of the broken bridge, where a glowing bush can be found on the immediate left.

6) Tactical Shirt Material Chest

Tactical Shirt Material Chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head to the opposite side to find two B1 Drones. Avoid them and climb up the rock to find the crate.

7) Pine Ferns (3x)

Pine Ferns (Image via Electronic Arts)

Look towards the end of the ledge to find glowing bushes. Slashing them with a lightsaber will grant all the Pine Ferns.

8) Priorite Shard #1

Priorite Shard #1 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Turn towards the left to find a block cave entrance. Upon entering, a Priorite Shard can be found in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

9) Priorite Shard #2

Priorite Shard #2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Turn back to locate an open pillar above the water. Jump on it to pick up the second Priorite Shard.

10) Priorite Shard #3

Priorite Shard #3 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return to the previous ledge and wall-run to the opposite rock. Drop down and wall run inside the connecting cave to locate the third Priorite Shard.

11) Health Essence

Health Essence (Image via Electronic Arts)

Wall-run back and proceed while jumping to the above wall and hopping to the connecting pillar. Jump towards the other pillar, which will contain the Health Essence.

12) Force Tear

Force Tear (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return back to the meditation point and drop down below the bridge, and head towards the left. Interact with the glow to enter the Fractured Resolve. Completing the puzzle will grant it in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

13) Spline Fluff #1

Spline Fluff (Image via Electronic Arts)

Come back to the meditation point and drop on the left side of the bridge to locate a glowing bush.

14) Spline Fluff #2

Spline Fluff #2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head opposite the right of the bridge and proceed to find another glowing bush containing the second Spline Fluff.

15) Spline Fluff #3

Spline Fluff #3 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Take a few steps forward to find a similar glowing bush containing the final Spine Fluff in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

