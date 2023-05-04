All outfits in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and how to get them

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a plethora of customization options, including a variety of outfits that Cal can equip. These cosmetics are scattered across the enormous map and planets of the game and can be found only through exploration. Players can assign their favorite outfit to the Jedi and can enter battle with a unique loadout.
While there are multiple items to collect in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, this article will specifically focus on all the available outfits and provide a step-by-step guide on how to obtain them.
Locations of every outfit in Star Wars Jedi Survivor
The locations and processes of every outfit available in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are as follows:
1) Default Outfits
Survivor Outfit
This outfit is available as a reward for playing the game.
Hermit Outfit
Rewarded to the users for pre-ordering the title. This outfit will not be available to access with any future orders.
Rebel Hero Outfit
Available after purchasing the Deluxe Edition.
Scoundrel Outfit
Like Rebel Hero, it can be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition.
2) Outfits
Poncho Outfit
Rewarded when opening the crate after beating Spawn of Oggdo.
Scrapper Outfit
Can be picked up from the basement of Pyloon's Saloon.
3) Jackets
Bomber Jacket
Located in a den with a narrow opening at the end of Hunter's Quarry in Rambler's Reach.
Hunter Jacket
After reaching Rambler's Reach, hike up from the vines and take a left following the trails. When you're close to the top, jump to the nearby cliff to get access to the crate.
Tactical Jacket
Head into the tunnel from the Derelict Dam meditation to locate a dark-greyish wooden chest.
Wanderer Jacket
Climb to the top of the Bygone Settlement and push the wall to get access to the other side containing the crate.
4) Shirts
Bomber Shirt
Found in the hangar of Fort Kah'lin.
Hunter Shirt
Go into the cave and descend to the bottom to locate the chest in Basalt Rift.
Tactical Shirt
Head opposite of the Basalt Forest door to locate the crate.
Wanderer Shirt
Go to the left from the Monastery Walls meditation and slide through the slope to the bottom to locate the chest.
5) Pants
Hunter Pants
Move forward from the Basalt Rift meditation and slide down to find the crate containing this.
Tactical Pants
Climb up from the Swindler's Wash meditation and enter the cave on the left.
6) Doma's Shop
The following items can be accessed in Doma's shop:
- Jackets - Bandolier Jacket, Corsair Jacket, Frontier Jacket, Outrider Jacket
- Shirts - Commander Shirt, Frontier Shirt, Outrider Shirt, Training Shirt
- Pants - Frontier Pants, Outrider Pants
Star Wars Jedi Survivor can be downloaded and played on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!