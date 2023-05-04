All outfits in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and how to get them

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a plethora of customization options, including a variety of outfits that Cal can equip. These cosmetics are scattered across the enormous map and planets of the game and can be found only through exploration. Players can assign their favorite outfit to the Jedi and can enter battle with a unique loadout.

While there are multiple items to collect in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, this article will specifically focus on all the available outfits and provide a step-by-step guide on how to obtain them.

Locations of every outfit in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The locations and processes of every outfit available in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are as follows:

1) Default Outfits

Survivor Outfit

This outfit is available as a reward for playing the game.

Hermit Outfit

Rewarded to the users for pre-ordering the title. This outfit will not be available to access with any future orders.

Rebel Hero Outfit

Available after purchasing the Deluxe Edition.

Scoundrel Outfit

Like Rebel Hero, it can be obtained by buying the Deluxe Edition.

2) Outfits

Outfits (Image via Electronic Arts)

Poncho Outfit

Rewarded when opening the crate after beating Spawn of Oggdo.

Scrapper Outfit

Can be picked up from the basement of Pyloon's Saloon.

3) Jackets

Jackets (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bomber Jacket

Located in a den with a narrow opening at the end of Hunter's Quarry in Rambler's Reach.

Hunter Jacket

After reaching Rambler's Reach, hike up from the vines and take a left following the trails. When you're close to the top, jump to the nearby cliff to get access to the crate.

Tactical Jacket

Head into the tunnel from the Derelict Dam meditation to locate a dark-greyish wooden chest.

Wanderer Jacket

Climb to the top of the Bygone Settlement and push the wall to get access to the other side containing the crate.

4) Shirts

Shirts (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bomber Shirt

Found in the hangar of Fort Kah'lin.

Hunter Shirt

Go into the cave and descend to the bottom to locate the chest in Basalt Rift.

Tactical Shirt

Head opposite of the Basalt Forest door to locate the crate.

Wanderer Shirt

Go to the left from the Monastery Walls meditation and slide through the slope to the bottom to locate the chest.

5) Pants

Pants (Image via Electronic Arts)

Hunter Pants

Move forward from the Basalt Rift meditation and slide down to find the crate containing this.

Tactical Pants

Climb up from the Swindler's Wash meditation and enter the cave on the left.

6) Doma's Shop

The following items can be accessed in Doma's shop:

Jackets - Bandolier Jacket, Corsair Jacket, Frontier Jacket, Outrider Jacket

Bandolier Jacket, Corsair Jacket, Frontier Jacket, Outrider Jacket Shirts - Commander Shirt, Frontier Shirt, Outrider Shirt, Training Shirt

Commander Shirt, Frontier Shirt, Outrider Shirt, Training Shirt Pants - Frontier Pants, Outrider Pants

Star Wars Jedi Survivor can be downloaded and played on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

