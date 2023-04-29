Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Xbox Series X and Series S

Electronic Arts released Star Wars Jedi Survivor as a sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on April 28, 2023. The title is supported on multiple gaming platforms, including the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. However, the game is quite demanding, and players may need to tweak the settings for a smooth gameplay experience and sacrifice some visual clarity.

The Xbox Series X was designed to give players a grand 4k resolution due to its powerful hardware. The Series S packs a graphics processor capable of running games at HD or 1440p. Despite the optimization issues of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, a few ways can be used to make the game more playable on these consoles.

This article will highlight Star Wars Jedi Survivor's best Xbox Series X and S graphics settings.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S can comfortably run the game at a 1080p resolution. However, the title has a few issues that can cause players to face peculiar stuttering problems. While customizations are pretty limited on consoles, adjusting a few options may improve the gameplay experience.

Display

Field of View: Default

Color and Brightness

HDR Output: On

On HDR Brightness: Player preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient camera sway: Player preference

HUD

Hide HUD: Off

These settings will improve the experience, but the device scales down the resolution in case of frame drops, compromising the visual clarity. However, the game runs at a stable frame rate to smoothen the overall gameplay.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X can run the title at a 4k resolution while boasting smooth gameplay without sacrificing the graphics of the Jedi Survivor title. However, players are provided with the option to switch between modes if they face any problems.

Display

Performance mode: On

On Field of View: Default

Color and Brightness

HDR Output: On

On HDR Brightness: Player preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient camera sway: Player preference

HUD

Hide HUD: Off

The performance mode limits the game to a 1440p resolution and caps the frame rate to 60 for a smoother experience. However, the game's optimization makes it difficult for players to maintain a stable 60 Frames Per Second (FPS) despite the powerful hardware of the Series X.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has only been released recently and contains a few quirks that need to be fixed by the developers. The amount of player feedback the publisher has received can be expected to be of great help as new patches are deployed. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.

