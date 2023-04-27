How to play Holotactics in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Holotactics is a minigame in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, in which one can draft a team of AI-controlled units using allocated points and make it fight against a similar squad of enemy troops. It features rounds based on difficulty, which range from two on the easier board and goes up to four on the tougher ones. Players will be required to win rounds in a row otherwise, the game will be reset.

This article will guide gamers through the process of playing Holotactics, which becomes available after you spend a certain amount of time in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and recruit new allies to fill the cantina. You can visit the upper floor of the Pyloon's Saloon to find a Holotactics board, which can be interacted with to start the minigame.

Playing Holotactics in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Holotactics is a tactical game that features eight different enemies to combat against, and defeating each of them will grant the Gambler trophy or achievement. Each of them has a unique army and will require the right mix of units and tactics to be taken down.

Stormtrooper units in Holotactics (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can modify your units either by upgrading them or adding new ones to the team by leaving the board and making the necessary changes. The points gained and saved between each round get carried over to the next as bonus points. This means you can save some of them during easy battles for an allocation of additional points during the tougher ones.

You can also defeat certain enemies in the world outside this minigame and scan them with BD-1, which adds them to your Holotactics roster. Taking down tougher enemies in the in-game world can ensure a flawless victory in Holotactics without spending a lot of points.

Rewards and enemies

Each enemy defeated in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Holotactics will grant a unique reward to players, along with an achievement as a bonus. While certain NPCs can be recruited for help in the Saloon, they will show up as enemies exclusively for the minigame.

The list of rewards and enemies is as follows:

Bounty Chip - Caij

Jacket - Greez

Datadisc - T-1N8

Jedi Scroll - Merrin

Material - Tulakt

New Facial Hair - Skoova

Priorite Shard - Turgle

Skill Point - Tulli

It is worth noting that Holotactics matches can be won using different strategies in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is also recommended that players explore the in-game world and take down tougher enemies before participating in this minigame's battles to easily win some difficult encounters.

Poll : 0 votes