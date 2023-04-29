How to defeat Spawn of Oggdo legendary beast in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Spawn of Oggdo is a legendary beast and an optional enemy in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, similar to Oggdo Bogdo from the previous title. It is an early-game boss and is considered even more challenging than a few main ones who perform certain undodgeable and unavoidable moves. Although this boss can be a little painful to contend with, it can be taken down using dedication and two lightsabers.

This guide will assist with the location, rewards, and other factors to help players defeat the Spawn of Oggdo, the legendary frog in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Steps to take down Spawn of Oggdo in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Spawn of Oggdo is the most difficult early boss of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but it can be taken down easily with some trickery. The giant frog can be found at a Meditation Point called Fort Kah'lin in the basement located in Koboh.

The legendary beast has quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most difficult boss fights of the entire game. The truth lies in the perspective of the gamer. It can be taken down with a dual-wielded lightsaber and patience.

The steps to beat Spawn of Oggdo in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are given below:

Before jumping down to the arena, take down every droid covering the area. Otherwise, they will join along with the giant frog.

Run towards the collapsable door to drop down into the arena.

Avoid any attacks and run towards him and go behind the box on the right, which will be beside the spawn point of the boss. The creature cannot reach and attack when you are completely cornered.

Change the weapon stance to Double-bladed Staff and throw it towards the boss's face.

It will take 25-35 hits to take him down, depending on the weapon's damage output and the number of upgrades.

This tactic will help you pass through each of his three phases while avoiding his ability to attack. It is also worth noting that making a slight move out of the area will allow his attacks to reach you.

After defeating the boss, players can unlock the box that will reward them with a Poncho and the ability to wear it for the rest of the game. They can also explore the area to find 15 Priorite Shards, which can be exchanged for a reward with vendors.

