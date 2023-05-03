All lightsaber customization parts in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and how to get them

The lightsaber is a trademark weapon of the Star Wars universe, and Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows players to customize it using different parts scattered around the game map. Once a lightsaber customization part is found, players can approach any nearby workbench to apply it to their melee weapon. There are numerous customization parts to pick up in the title.

This article lists all the lightsaber customization parts in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and how to obtain each one them.

Where and how to obtain every lightsaber customization part in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Listed below are all the lightsaber customization parts available in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

1) Default Set

Jaro Tapal

This lightsaber is available as a reward for playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Hermit

Rewarded for pre-ordering the title, which means it cannot be accessed anymore.

Hero Rebel

Hero Rebel is available after purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game.

2) Emitters

Emitter (Image via Electronic Arts)

Patience

Found in the blue chest next to the drop location at the beginning of the campaign.

Diligence

Throw the orb over the wall in the High Republic Chamber of Basalt Rift.

Persistence

Reach the temple in the High Republic Chamber of Viscid Bog by hitting the elevator and start falling off. Proceed to the zipline.

3) Grips

Grip (Image via Electronic Arts)

Diligence

Inside the chest being hit by the laser in the Forest Array area.

Edgehawk

On the left side of the inner section of the water treatment area.

Harmony

Jump over the vents to reach the room on the side near the first fast travel point in the Shattered Moon.

Justice

In the Trailhead Pantheon near the Pilgrim Sanctuary, pull the ropes to uncover the chest.

4) Pommels

Pommel (Image via Electronic Arts)

Detachment

Defeat Mogu in the Fogged Expanse, and the chest will be available on the following cliff.

Diligence

Inside the cave near the giant Bilemaw in the Forest Array.

Edgehawk

Climb up a floating balloon in the Rambler's Reach Outpost. Jump on the nearby cliff. The barrel contains the customization part.

Justice

Located at the top of the slope of the large chamber in the Desert Temple.

Patience

During the 'Recruit the Mysterious Fisherman' side mission, swim underwater to locate the crate.

Persistence

Available in one of the barrels in Lukrehal Remains, where turrets shoot at the players.

5) Switches

Switch (Image via Electronic Arts)

Diligence

Located in the blue box of the Forest Array region after defeating Mogu.

Edgehawk

Found in the circular hatch in the Southern Reach Zone of Koboh.

Harmony

Located on the island near Koboh Spires, fast travel.

Patience

Inside the red door of the first fast-travel location.

Persistence

Found near the Persistence emitter. Jump off from the elevator before it hits the ground. Cross to the other side of the cliff to unlock the crate.

Temperance

Reach the Pilgrim's Sanctuary and look back to locate the zipline leading to the chest.

6) Sister Taske

The following parts can be accessed by initiating a conversation with Sister Taske and giving her Jedha Scrolls:

Emitters - Assembly, Justice, Serenity

Assembly, Justice, Serenity Grips - Assembly, Detachment, Serenity, Temperance

Assembly, Detachment, Serenity, Temperance Pommels - Assembly, Serenity, Temperance

Assembly, Serenity, Temperance Switches - Assembly, Detachment, Justice

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available to play on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

