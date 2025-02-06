All Conch locations and owners in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure introduces a variety of locations that the players can explore. During exploration, they will often stumble upon collectibles that are evenly spread across the map. Conches are one such collectible type that, when acquired, will activate a quest requiring you to deliver it to its rightful owner.

It is recommended that you first acquire the Snorkel and Flippers to make your traversal easier while finding the shells in the water.

This article will cover the locations of Conches and their owners in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

All 5 Conches and their owners in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1) Green Conch

Green Conch (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

You can find the Green Conch on the top-right side of the swamp area. To get to it, you must climb up a small hill, where you will find two trees. You will notice that the shell isn't visible; however, if you get in the middle of the trees, you will be presented with an option to acquire something.

Once you obtain it, it will turn out to be nothing but the Green Conch you were looking for. This one belongs to Keroppi.

2) Red Conch

Red Conch (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

You can find the Red Conch somewhere in the middle of Oasis and Mount Hothead. To begin your search, start by fast traveling to Hot Springs and swimming towards the Oasis. There, you will see a huge wall with a crack in it, which you can enter to find the Red Conch at the bottom. Simply dive towards it and acquire it to return it to its owner, Hello Kitty.

3) Pink Conch

Pink Conch in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

To find the Pink Conch, start by fast traveling to the Comedy Club. Open your map, and you will notice a huge rock formation in the shape of an L with two rock islets on its west side. Make your way there and head towards the islet on the bottom to discover the Pink Conch. Pick it up and return it to its rightful owner, My Melody.

4) Blue Conch

Blue Conch (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

The Blue Conch is a bit more challenging to acquire because it requires a lot of traversal. Fast travel to Mount Hothead and start climbing the mountain. The Conch is sitting on one of the shelf sides of the mountain and can be reached by jumping towards it. You can use your balloon parachute to lower yourself to it and pick it up. Once you grab it, return it to its rightful owner, Chococat.

5) White Conch

White Conch in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

The White Conch is the hardest one to acquire because it is very well hidden in seaweed. This one doesn't even show up on the screen, so you have to constantly look around until you see the option to obtain it. Start by fast traveling to the Sunken Ship and searching for the Conch in seaweed. Once you acquire it, return it to its rightful owner, Badtz-Maru.

