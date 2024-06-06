All Concord game modes leaked: Trophy Hunt, Zone Control, and more

With the approach of the release date of Concord (August 23, 2024), several leaks regarding Firewalk Studio’s 5v5 Hero shooter are surfacing on the internet. One such post on the subreddit reportedly revealed all the upcoming game modes for the 5v5 FPS shooter. Firewalk developers will introduce six game modes ranging from Trophy Hunt to On Signal. Additionally, these game modes are inspired by various popular FPS titles like Overwatch 2, CoD, and more.

With that in mind, this article will explore all the upcoming game modes of Concord and look into some details of the same.

All leaked game modes in Concord

According to several leaks, Firewalk’s upcoming 5v5 Hero shooter Concord will feature a total of six game modes. Here’s a glimpse of all the leaked game modes of 5v5 FPS shooter:

Trophy Hunt

Clash

Zone Control

Contact

On Signal

Cargo Rush

Here’s a quick description of all the game modes:

Trophy Hunt

According to multiple sources, Heroes have to kill their opponents and collect some kind of item, probably called a “Trophy”. There might be a threshold for the highest amount of trophies; otherwise, the team with the highest number of trophies at the end of the match will be the winner. Trophy Hunt game mode is likely to be inspired by the popular Kill confirmed mode in CoD.

Clash

As claimed by several sources across the internet, Clash features a classic deathmatch mode from most of the FPS games in the market. The roster with the highest points at the end of the match will win.

Zone Control

Zone Control is similar to the Domination game mode in XDefiant or CoD. According to the leaks, the teams will be provided with three or more zones to control in a small vicinity. The winners will be announced at the end of the match based on the number of zones controlled by each team.

Contact

Several leaks surfacing over the internet have suggested that teams must locate the designated area on the map and capture it before their rival does. Considering the approach, it’s most likely to be inspired by the Search and Destroy mode on CoD.

On Signal

According to several leaks, a zone will randomly appear at any point inside the map. Teams must locate it and capture the zone before the enemy team does the same. It seems the developers are taking the traditional Hardpoint-type approach for this mode.

Cargo Rush

Players familiar with Overwatch 2’s Escort mode will find it quite easy. Leaks have suggested that the teams have to protect cargo and escort it to the ending point. On the other hand, the rival team will try to shred them to intercept their escort effort.

