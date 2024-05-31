5 things we noticed in Concord gameplay trailer

Concord is an upcoming 5v5 FPS hero shooter title developed by Firewalk Studios. The title is set in the distant Concord galaxy where players can choose from a vast catalog of characters. The game boasts realistic graphics that can be mesmerizing to various enthusiasts. The developers have dropped a gameplay trailer that showcases multiple aspects of the title and what players can expect from it.

In case you have missed some things shown in the gameplay trailer, this article covers five things we have noticed in it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

5 things that were showcased in the Concord gameplay trailer

1) Unique Abilities

All Freegunners will have unique abilities (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Concord is an upcoming hero shooter similar to games like Overwatch, the characters, in this case, the Freegunners will have unique abilities specializing in various fields. While some will excel in destructive abilities, others will excel in defensive or healing abilities.

As showcased in the trailer, you can see various Freegunners using several abilities such as fireball which transforms into a wall upon impact, a ground slam, self-healing, and more.

2) Deployable Gadgets

The Freegunners will have access to various gadgets (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Apart from unique abilities that allow all the Freegunners to be distinctive from each other, all of them will have various deployable gadgets in their possession. Although the gadgets are very situational, they can be useful in getting out of tricky moments or become more destructive. Hence, having some gadgets can be highly effective.

In the other available hero-shooter games such as Overwatch, the Heroes do not have any gadgets in their possession. Their kits are mainly comprised of abilities that can be used over and over after their cooldown ends. Therefore, the addition of Gadgets in Concord can be a game-changer for some players.

3) New intro cutscenes every week

Players will get new intro cutscenes every week (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As mentioned in the PlayStation State of Play, the developers have announced that each week after logging into the game, you will be welcomed with a different intro cutscene. They will showcase the bond and relationship of each character when they are off-duty.

Additionally, the cutscenes will also change depending on the story ark of the title to help players immerse themselves in the game world.

4) 16 distinct Freegunners to learn and master

Lennox, one of the 16 Freegunners (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As a hero-shooter title, Concord features a total of 16 Freegunners in its catalog. Depending on your playstyle, you can pick your one and master their abilities. In games like this, 16 playable characters may not feel like many, but mastering all of them can be a bit challenging for everyone.

As it's a team-based game you will have to figure out what character synergizes with each other and which ones do not. This allows you to gain the upper hand while fighting and you can easily dominate every match.

5) PS5 and PC release

Concord global launch date (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Concord will only be available on PlayStation 5 consoles and PC devices. At the end of the gameplay trailer, gamers got a glimpse of the title’s launch release date, and pre-launch beta release date, along with what platforms the title will be released on.

Concord will be released globally on August 23, 2024, and players with the abovementioned devices can enjoy the game.

While Concord will be available on the PlayStation consoles and PC, there is no release date mentioned for the Xbox consoles. Until the developers comment on this, the title is expected to be unavailable on the Xbox consoles. Hence, to enjoy this 5v5 FPS hero-shooter title gamers will strictly have to stick to PS5 or PC platforms.

