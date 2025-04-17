All confirmed Mario Kart World tracks and cups so far

Mario Kart World is the next installment in the Mario Kart series of video games, and will launch for the much anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console, set to release on June 05, 2025. The title will feature many classic Mario Kart tracks and characters seen in previous installments.

Ad

Although the game is not yet out, we already know a few things about it, thanks to the Nintendo Treehouse event and Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Moreover, Mario Kart World Direct is scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 6 am PT. We will continue to update this article as we obtain more information regarding the tracks and cups.

This article lists all the racing tracks and cups that we know of so far from Mario Kart World.

Ad

Trending

Mario Kart World: All racing tracks and cups

There are multiple tracks in Mario Kart World (Image via Nintendo)

Mushroom Cup

Ad

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Whistlestop Summit

DK Spaceport

Flower Cup

Desert Hills

Shy Guy Bazaar

Wario Stadium

Airship Fortress

Star Cup

DK Pass

Starview Peak

Sky-High Sundae

Wario Shipyard

Shell Cup

Koopa Troopa Beach

Faraway Oasis

Crown City (2)

Peach Stadium

Banana Cup

Peach Beach

Salty Salty Speedway

Dino Dino Jungle

Great Block Ruins

Leaf Cup

Cheap Cheap Falls

Dandelion Depths

Boo Cinema

Dry Bones Burnout

Lightning Cup

Moo Moo Meadows

Choco Mountain

Toad's Factory

Bowser's Castle

Special Cup

Acorn Heights

Mario Circuit

Peach Stadium (2)

Rainbow Road

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 variable pricing explained

Ad

Knockout Tour tracks from Mario Kart World

Knockout Tour is a new game mode in Mario Kart (Image via Nintendo)

Knockout Tour is a new mode that will be introduced in the game. As the name suggests, players will get knocked out based on their rankings. The race will start with 24 drivers, with four of them getting eliminated after every lap. The last stage of the race will see only four drivers fighting for the victory title. The Knockout Tour takes place on six different race tracks from any of the following rallies.

Ad

Golden Rally

Desert Hills

Mario Bros. Circuit

Choco Mountain

Moo Moo Meadows

Mario Circuit

Acorn Heights

Ice Rally

Sky-High Sundae

Starview Peak

Dandelion Depths

Cheep Cheep Falls

Peach Stadium

Crown City (1)

Moon Rally

Bowser's Castle

Toad's Factory

Moo Moo Meadows

Dandelion Depths

Cheep Cheep Falls

Faraway Oasis

Spiny Rally

Boo Cinema

Starview Peak

DK Pass

Salty Salty Speedway

Peach Beach

Wario Shipyard

Cherry Rally

Peach Beach

Dino Dino Jungle

Koopa Troopa Beach

DK Spaceport

Whistlestop Summit

Desert Hills

Acorn Rally

Toad's Factory

Wario Stadium

Choco Mountain

Peach Stadium

Cheep Cheep Falls

DK Pass

Cloud Rally

Airship Fortress

Shy Guy Bazaar

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

Faraway Oasis

Great Block Ruins

Ad

Heart Rally

Shy Guy Bazaar

Airship Fortress

Dry Bones Burnout

Mario Circuit

Moo Moo Meadows

Peach Stadium

Also read: Will Mario Kart World be on Nintendo Switch 1?

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.