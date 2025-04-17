All confirmed Mario Kart World tracks and cups so far

Mario Kart World is the next installment in the Mario Kart series of video games, and will launch for the much anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console, set to release on June 05, 2025. The title will feature many classic Mario Kart tracks and characters seen in previous installments.
Although the game is not yet out, we already know a few things about it, thanks to the Nintendo Treehouse event and Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Moreover, Mario Kart World Direct is scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 6 am PT. We will continue to update this article as we obtain more information regarding the tracks and cups.
This article lists all the racing tracks and cups that we know of so far from Mario Kart World.
Mario Kart World: All racing tracks and cups
Mushroom Cup
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Crown City
- Whistlestop Summit
- DK Spaceport
Flower Cup
- Desert Hills
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Wario Stadium
- Airship Fortress
Star Cup
- DK Pass
- Starview Peak
- Sky-High Sundae
- Wario Shipyard
Shell Cup
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Faraway Oasis
- Crown City (2)
- Peach Stadium
Banana Cup
- Peach Beach
- Salty Salty Speedway
- Dino Dino Jungle
- Great Block Ruins
Leaf Cup
- Cheap Cheap Falls
- Dandelion Depths
- Boo Cinema
- Dry Bones Burnout
Lightning Cup
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Choco Mountain
- Toad's Factory
- Bowser's Castle
Special Cup
- Acorn Heights
- Mario Circuit
- Peach Stadium (2)
- Rainbow Road
Knockout Tour tracks from Mario Kart World
Knockout Tour is a new mode that will be introduced in the game. As the name suggests, players will get knocked out based on their rankings. The race will start with 24 drivers, with four of them getting eliminated after every lap. The last stage of the race will see only four drivers fighting for the victory title. The Knockout Tour takes place on six different race tracks from any of the following rallies.
Golden Rally
- Desert Hills
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Choco Mountain
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Mario Circuit
- Acorn Heights
Ice Rally
- Sky-High Sundae
- Starview Peak
- Dandelion Depths
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Peach Stadium
- Crown City (1)
Moon Rally
- Bowser's Castle
- Toad's Factory
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Dandelion Depths
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- Faraway Oasis
Spiny Rally
- Boo Cinema
- Starview Peak
- DK Pass
- Salty Salty Speedway
- Peach Beach
- Wario Shipyard
Cherry Rally
- Peach Beach
- Dino Dino Jungle
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- DK Spaceport
- Whistlestop Summit
- Desert Hills
Acorn Rally
- Toad's Factory
- Wario Stadium
- Choco Mountain
- Peach Stadium
- Cheep Cheep Falls
- DK Pass
Cloud Rally
- Airship Fortress
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Crown City
- Faraway Oasis
- Great Block Ruins
Heart Rally
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Airship Fortress
- Dry Bones Burnout
- Mario Circuit
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Peach Stadium
