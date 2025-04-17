Mario Kart World Direct: Date, time, where to watch, and more

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 17, 2025 08:05 GMT
Glimpse from Mario Kart World (Image via Nintendo)
Glimpse from Mario Kart World (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Kart World Direct is finally hitting screens today (April 17, 2025), offering the most in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo title so far. After a brief teaser back in January 2025 and a few key reveals during the Switch 2 Direct and Treehouse: Live sessions, this dedicated showcase is set to break down its core mechanics, new gameplay modes, and the full character lineup.

Here’s what’s locked in so far, and where to catch the stream.

When is Mario Kart World Direct happening?

youtube-cover
Mario Kart World Direct is dropping today, April 17, 2025. It’ll run for 15 minutes, kicking off early depending on where you’re located. Here’s when to tune in based on your time zone:

  • 6 am PT
  • 9 am ET
  • 2 pm BST
  • 3 pm CEST

To watch it live, visit Nintendo’s official YouTube channel or the Nintendo Today mobile app. You can also view it on Twitch. The stream isn’t live just yet, but the link is available on their pages.

What about pre-orders and pricing?

If you wish to get the game ahead of launch, it is currently available in a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle across the United Kingdom. However, those in the United States will need to wait a little longer, as pre-orders are still on hold. Nintendo’s likely to share more updates soon, though.

Priced at $80 in the US, there has been some discussion about the cost of the game. The upcoming Direct may provide more context on what it offers at launch.

What’s expected during the stream?

While earlier footage has confirmed the presence of new characters and exclusive Switch 2 mechanics, Mario Kart World Direct is expected to delve deeper into two major features: Free Roam Mode and the Knockout Tour. The latter is said to draw inspiration from battle royale-style elimination formats, though specific details remain under wraps.

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
