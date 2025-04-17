Mario Kart World Direct: Date, time, where to watch, and more

Mario Kart World Direct is finally hitting screens today (April 17, 2025), offering the most in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo title so far. After a brief teaser back in January 2025 and a few key reveals during the Switch 2 Direct and Treehouse: Live sessions, this dedicated showcase is set to break down its core mechanics, new gameplay modes, and the full character lineup.

Here’s what’s locked in so far, and where to catch the stream.

When is Mario Kart World Direct happening?

Mario Kart World Direct is dropping today, April 17, 2025. It’ll run for 15 minutes, kicking off early depending on where you’re located. Here’s when to tune in based on your time zone:

6 am PT

9 am ET

2 pm BST

3 pm CEST

To watch it live, visit Nintendo’s official YouTube channel or the Nintendo Today mobile app. You can also view it on Twitch. The stream isn’t live just yet, but the link is available on their pages.

What about pre-orders and pricing?

If you wish to get the game ahead of launch, it is currently available in a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle across the United Kingdom. However, those in the United States will need to wait a little longer, as pre-orders are still on hold. Nintendo’s likely to share more updates soon, though.

Priced at $80 in the US, there has been some discussion about the cost of the game. The upcoming Direct may provide more context on what it offers at launch.

What’s expected during the stream?

While earlier footage has confirmed the presence of new characters and exclusive Switch 2 mechanics, Mario Kart World Direct is expected to delve deeper into two major features: Free Roam Mode and the Knockout Tour. The latter is said to draw inspiration from battle royale-style elimination formats, though specific details remain under wraps.

