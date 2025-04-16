In what order should you play Metro games?

The Metro games have been around for well over a decade and are some of the most ambient and story-rich shooters you can get your hands on. Known for its post-apocalyptic setting, grounded survival gameplay, and deeply personal storytelling, the series has carved out a loyal fanbase and continued to evolve with each release.

If you're unsure where to begin or how to follow Artyom’s journey through the ruins of Russia, this article will walk you through the best way to play the Metro games — from the early days of underground survival to the open-world ambition of Exodus.

Optimal play order for the Metro games

To get the full experience, here’s the order:

Metro 2033 (2010) Metro: Last Light (2013) Metro: Redux (2014) Metro Exodus (2019) Metro Awakening (2024)

Metro 2033 (2010)

Glimpse from the Metro 2033 trailer (Image via 4A Games // THQ)

The 2033 is the first game to play in Metro games, a first-person shooter set in the decaying ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, where survivors cling to life in the city’s underground metro tunnels. You play as Artyom, a young man raised in the relative safety of one of these stations, who’s forced to venture into the haunted tunnels and hostile surface to find help.

This was 4A Games’ debut title, powered by their 4A Engine and backed by author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who gave the studio plenty of creative freedom to adapt his novel. The devs, some of whom previously worked on S.T.A.L.K.E.R., ditched multiplayer entirely to focus on storytelling, worldbuilding, and immersion. First announced back in 2006 as Metro 2033: The Last Refuge, the game quickly earned a reputation for its bleak tone and survival mechanics.

Metro: Last Light (2013)

Gameplay glimpse from the Last Light trailer (Image via 4A Games // THQ)

Metro: Last Light picks up right where Metro 2033 left off, throwing you back into the dark, mutant-infested tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow. You’re once again in the shoes of Artyom (now a full-fledged Ranger), tasked with protecting what's left of humanity in the Metro. It also introduced the Chronicles Pack DLC, which gives you some solid context about other characters in the Metro world.

Behind the scenes, this one had a rough ride. Developed by a team of about 80 people, Last Light was originally a THQ project. After THQ went under, Koch Media stepped in and saved the day. The game was going to have multiplayer at one point, but the devs ditched it to retain the focus on single-player storytelling.

Metro: Redux (2014)

Gameplay POV from 2033 and Last Light Redux versions (Image via Deep Silver)

Technically, Metro Redux is a remaster of both 2033 and Last Light. But it overhauls 2033 to match Last Light's mechanics. Better AI, cleaner gunplay, and new difficulty modes like Spartan and Survival.

If you haven’t played the Metro games originals yet, start with Redux. You still get the same story, but everything just feels better. The Redux versions also come with Ranger Mode. This removes most of the HUD, jacks up the damage, and cuts your ammo and filter supply even more. Redux is perfect if you’re coming in fresh since it bundles both games with all their DLC, reworked in the 4A Engine.

Metro Exodus (2019)

Exodus comes with two DLCs - The Two Colonels and Sam's Story (Image via Deep Silver)

Metro Exodus is set a year after Last Light. It follows Artyom as he leaves the tunnels of Moscow behind, boarding the Aurora to search for a new life across post-apocalyptic Russia. This time, the series trades tight corridors for vast, open regions filled with mutants, cults, and environmental hazards. There are no mission markers — just a world waiting to be explored at your own pace. It’s less about supernatural elements and more about Artyom’s personal story, developed closely with author Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Revealed at E3 2017 and delayed twice before landing in 2019, Exodus was worth the wait. Built by a team in Kiev and Malta, it blends Metro’s survival roots with the freedom that players experience in games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The title has had 200,000 Steam sales in week one, strong reviews, and nominations for Game of the Year and Best Storytelling.

Metro Awakening

A still from Metro Awakening (Image via Vertigo Games)

If you’re looking for a newer Metro experience, especially one built for Virtual Reality, Metro Awakening is the perfect pick for you. Released on November 7, 2024, it was developed by Vertigo Games and published by Deep Silver. The game is available on PS VR2, Meta Quest 2 and 3, Steam VR, and Viveport.

Unlike previous Metro games, Awakening is a prequel to Metro 2033 and puts you in the shoes of Serdar, a doctor navigating the dangerous underground world in search of his wife. It doubles as an origin story for Khan, a fan-favorite character from the mainline series. The gameplay leans more into stealth and story, with limited bullets and slower-paced combat since Serdar isn’t a trained soldier. The game was even nominated for Best VR/AR Game at The Game Awards 2024, later winning VR Game of the Year at the Steam Awards.

FAQs about the Metro games

Are the Metro games connected?

Yes. All the mainline Metro games — Metro 2033, Last Light, and Exodus — follow the story of Artyom and are directly connected. It's best to play them in release or chronological order.

Do I need to read the Metro books to understand the games?

Not at all. The games are inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels but tell their own version of Artyom's story. Reading the books adds depth, but isn’t required.

Is Metro 2033 Redux better than the original?

Yes. Redux brings major improvements in visuals, controls, and AI while sticking closely to the original story. It's the definitive way to experience Metro games today.

Is the next Metro game going to have multiplayer?

4A Games recently confirmed that it’s collaborating with Saber Interactive to explore multiplayer concepts for the next Metro game. While nothing is confirmed yet in terms of release or gameplay direction, the devs are actively working on coming up with new ideas.

