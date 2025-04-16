How to get Metro 2033 for free from Xbox Game Store

Metro 2033 Redux, the remastered version of 4A Games’ cult-favorite survival horror shooter, is currently free to claim on the Xbox Game Store for a limited time. Released originally in 2010 and then reworked with enhanced visuals and gameplay in the 2014 Redux version, the game quickly became a standout title in the survival horror genre.

This article will break down how you can claim your free copy on Xbox, why this giveaway is happening, and how long you’ve got before the deal vanishes.

Why is Metro 2033 Redux Free and available in the Xbox Game Store?

The anniversary celebration is the reason behind this generous giveaway. Metro 2033 was first released on March 10, 2010, and to mark its 15th birthday, Redux is available for free on Steam, GOG, and the Xbox Game Store. The official MetroVideoGame account shared the news on X (formerly Twitter)::

“In celebration of #Metro15 Metro 2033 Redux is FREE on #Steam #GOG and #Xbox for the next 48 hours!”

The 15th-anniversary offer is only live until April 16, 2025, at 5 PM CET / 9 AM PT. After that, the game will be back to its full price.

How to grab Metro 2033 Redux on Xbox Game Store

If you check the Xbox Game Store from your browser or console, you might see it listed at full price (£15.99 in some regions). Don’t panic. Just use the Xbox phone app or go through the Microsoft Store on your Xbox console directly. Once you're logged in, you should see the option to “Install” instead of a price tag.

What you're getting

This isn’t the original version from 2010 — it’s the Redux edition released in 2014. It includes all the visual upgrades, smoother gunplay, and mechanics borrowed from Metro: Last Light. So, if you’ve never played the series or just want a more polished experience, this is a good version to pick up.

Even if you don’t plan on playing the game immediately, go ahead and grab it now. You can always install it later.

