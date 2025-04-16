  • home icon
Can you play South of Midnight on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 16, 2025 09:24 GMT
South of Midnight can now be bought from Steam and Xbox Game Store (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
South of Midnight can now be bought from Steam and Xbox Game Store (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft's latest exclusive title, South of Midnight, is now available to play. The game is only available on Windows and Xbox Series X/S. Since the game is available for Windows, it can be played on handheld consoles like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

The game's Steam page claims that it is Steam Deck verified. If a game is Steam Deck verified, it goes without saying that it can run on other platforms, like the Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, and MSI Claw.

Apart from the Steam Deck, which runs SteamOS, all the other handhelds in the market run Windows. As far as the performance is concerned, South of Midnight is not a demanding title.

also-read-trending Trending

All of the above-mentioned handhelds can easily run South of Midnight at a minimum of 30 FPS. With the correct graphics settings, you can easily get 60 FPS as well.

Best settings for South of Midnight on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally

Even though Steam Deck only supports 1280x800 resolution, worse than other handhelds in the market like the Asus ROG Ally and Legion GO, which support 1920x1080 resolution, Valve's handheld is still one of the most successful handheld devices. That said, mentioned below are the best settings if you want to play the game on the Steam Deck.

The game runs well on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
The game runs well on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Steam Deck Settings

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1280x800
  • Motion Blur: On
  • Upscaling: TAAU
  • Quality: Performance
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
  • View Distance Quality: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Post Process Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Effects Quality: Low
  • Foliage Quality: Low

Also Read: South of Midnight: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Asus ROG Ally Settings

Asus ROG Ally is much stronger than the Steam Deck when it comes to raw performance, thanks to its better processor and increased RAM and battery backup. Here are the best settings to play the game on Asus ROG Ally:

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Upscaling: TAAU
  • Quality: Performance
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
  • View Distance Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Post Process Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Ultra
  • Effects Quality: Low
  • Foliage Quality: Low

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

