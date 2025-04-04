South of Midnight: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure RPG title that will be released globally on April 8, 2025. However, the game is already out for pre-orders and is even available to play as part of the early access for those who ordered the Premium Edition. That said, let's take a look at all platforms the game is releasing on.

South of Midnight is a Microsoft-exclusive title, meaning it will only release on Windows PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will not be available for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch at the moment. Moreover, if you are still playing on your Xbox One, sadly, South of Midnight will not be releasing on that as well.

That said, if you are considering to play the game on a PC, this article covers the system requirements to run the game.

System requirements to run South of Midnight on PC

You will need at least 12 GB of RAM to play this game (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Fortunately, by looking at the system requirements, the game doesn't appear to be a very demanding title. You will need a minimum of 12 GB RAM, which is a standard in today's era. The recommended memory requirement is 16 GB. As far as the GPU is concerned, you would need at least a GTX 1060 to play the game. Again, by the looks of it, the game doesn't appear to be very graphically demanding.

Mentioned below are the exact system requirements for the game.

Minimum System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X / Intel i3-8100

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: Performance scales with higher-end systems

Recommended System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD 1600X / Intel i5-7600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 6600 / Nvidia RTX 2060 / Intel Arc A580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: Performance scales with higher-end systems

The game can be played via Xbox Game Pass on launch day itself. For more information regarding this, check out this guide.

