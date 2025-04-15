Metro 2033 Redux is free to grab right now, but very little time is left

As Metro 2033 Redux turns 15 years old, Deep Silver is celebrating the FPS survival horror title by making it free on various platforms. This offer, however, only stands for a limited period. Released back in 2010, the original game, Metro 2033, was remastered four years later with "Redux" added to the title. Standing as one of the era-defining games from the previous decade, this classic from 4A Games shaped the future for its upcoming sequels in the Metro franchise.
This article explains how to acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free on its 15th anniversary, and how long the offer will last.
Where to acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free
To acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free, you must log in to one of three gaming platforms that are eligible for the offer. These are:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Steam
- GOG
- Xbox
After visiting the store for your specific platform, head to the Metro 2033 Redux game page and use the offer to receive the game for free. This anniversary reward will only last 48 hours.
Also read: 7 best FPS games to play if you enjoyed the Metro series
How long will this anniversary offer last?
This 15th-anniversary offer from 4A Games to obtain a permanent copy of Metro 2033 (the remastered Redux version) is only valid till April 16, 2025, at 5 pm CET or 9 am PT. As of this writing, there are less than 30 hours left.
Also read: Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC?
More about Metro 2033 from 4A Games
The plot for Metro 2033 is based on the novel Metro 2033 by Dmitry Glukhovsky, in which survivors of a nuclear war seek safety in Moscow's Metro tunnels. In the 4A Games title, you take control of Artyom, a protagonist who has to protect his home station from the threats that the Metro harbors, all without uttering a single word.
The game, in general, received positive reviews from critics who praised the detailed setting and environment, the horror element that 4A Games implemented, and the exciting plot. Even though the title faced some negative criticism owing to bugs and AI-related issues, Metro 2033 doesn't fail to satisfy gamers.
For more news on Gaming, follow Sportskeeda:
- Baldur's Gate 3: All newly added subclasses explained
- Can you upgrade to the Days Gone Remastered version with PS Plus membership?
- Nintendo Switch 2 game cards will feature a physical change to block backward compatibility on original Switch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.