  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Metro 2033 Redux is free to grab right now, but very little time is left

Metro 2033 Redux is free to grab right now, but very little time is left

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:23 GMT
Metro 2033 Redux is free, but not for long.
Metro 2033 Redux is free, but not for long (Image via Deep Silver)

As Metro 2033 Redux turns 15 years old, Deep Silver is celebrating the FPS survival horror title by making it free on various platforms. This offer, however, only stands for a limited period. Released back in 2010, the original game, Metro 2033, was remastered four years later with "Redux" added to the title. Standing as one of the era-defining games from the previous decade, this classic from 4A Games shaped the future for its upcoming sequels in the Metro franchise.

Ad

This article explains how to acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free on its 15th anniversary, and how long the offer will last.

Where to acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free

To acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free, you must log in to one of three gaming platforms that are eligible for the offer. These are:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Steam
  • GOG
  • Xbox
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After visiting the store for your specific platform, head to the Metro 2033 Redux game page and use the offer to receive the game for free. This anniversary reward will only last 48 hours.

Also read: 7 best FPS games to play if you enjoyed the Metro series

How long will this anniversary offer last?

This 15th-anniversary offer from 4A Games to obtain a permanent copy of Metro 2033 (the remastered Redux version) is only valid till April 16, 2025, at 5 pm CET or 9 am PT. As of this writing, there are less than 30 hours left.

Ad

Also read: Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC?

More about Metro 2033 from 4A Games

The plot for Metro 2033 is based on the novel Metro 2033 by Dmitry Glukhovsky, in which survivors of a nuclear war seek safety in Moscow's Metro tunnels. In the 4A Games title, you take control of Artyom, a protagonist who has to protect his home station from the threats that the Metro harbors, all without uttering a single word.

Ad
Metro 2033 celebrates its 15-year anniversary. (Image via Deep Silver)
Metro 2033 celebrates its 15-year anniversary. (Image via Deep Silver)

The game, in general, received positive reviews from critics who praised the detailed setting and environment, the horror element that 4A Games implemented, and the exciting plot. Even though the title faced some negative criticism owing to bugs and AI-related issues, Metro 2033 doesn't fail to satisfy gamers.

Ad

For more news on Gaming, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications