Metro 2033 Redux is free to grab right now, but very little time is left

As Metro 2033 Redux turns 15 years old, Deep Silver is celebrating the FPS survival horror title by making it free on various platforms. This offer, however, only stands for a limited period. Released back in 2010, the original game, Metro 2033, was remastered four years later with "Redux" added to the title. Standing as one of the era-defining games from the previous decade, this classic from 4A Games shaped the future for its upcoming sequels in the Metro franchise.

Ad

This article explains how to acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free on its 15th anniversary, and how long the offer will last.

Where to acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free

To acquire Metro 2033 Redux for free, you must log in to one of three gaming platforms that are eligible for the offer. These are:

Steam

GOG

Xbox

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After visiting the store for your specific platform, head to the Metro 2033 Redux game page and use the offer to receive the game for free. This anniversary reward will only last 48 hours.

Also read: 7 best FPS games to play if you enjoyed the Metro series

How long will this anniversary offer last?

This 15th-anniversary offer from 4A Games to obtain a permanent copy of Metro 2033 (the remastered Redux version) is only valid till April 16, 2025, at 5 pm CET or 9 am PT. As of this writing, there are less than 30 hours left.

Ad

Also read: Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC?

More about Metro 2033 from 4A Games

The plot for Metro 2033 is based on the novel Metro 2033 by Dmitry Glukhovsky, in which survivors of a nuclear war seek safety in Moscow's Metro tunnels. In the 4A Games title, you take control of Artyom, a protagonist who has to protect his home station from the threats that the Metro harbors, all without uttering a single word.

Ad

Metro 2033 celebrates its 15-year anniversary. (Image via Deep Silver)

The game, in general, received positive reviews from critics who praised the detailed setting and environment, the horror element that 4A Games implemented, and the exciting plot. Even though the title faced some negative criticism owing to bugs and AI-related issues, Metro 2033 doesn't fail to satisfy gamers.

Ad

For more news on Gaming, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.