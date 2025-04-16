Is there a multiplayer mode in Metro 2033 Redux?

Metro 2033 Redux is free right now on Steam, Xbox Store, and GOG for a limited time. So, quite a lot of newcomers are jumping into Artyom’s haunting journey through the metro tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow. But a pretty common question that’s been popping up, especially now that it's free for a limited time, is whether the game supports multiplayer mode or co-op.

Redux doesn’t have any kind of multiplayer mode or co-op. This is a purely single-player experience, and that’s by design. Let's look more into it.

Why is there no multiplayer mode in Metro 2033 Redux?

Redux was released on August 26, 2014 (Image via Deep Silver)

The absence of multiplayer in Redux might feel surprising, especially with today’s multiplayer-focused games. But when Metro 2033 first launched in 2010, the focus was always on atmosphere, story, and single-player gameplay. For the Redux version, 4A Games retained that focus, improving visuals and gameplay without adding multiplayer.

But there’s good news for fans wanting a Metro multiplayer experience. 4A Games recently confirmed that it’s working with Saber Interactive to explore multiplayer concepts for the next Metro game. Nothing is confirmed yet in terms of release or gameplay direction, but the devs are actively working on ideas. So, while you won’t be able to squad up in Redux, future Metro titles may offer more ways to experience Metro's post-apocalyptic world with friends.

Redux is free right now — but not for long

If you haven’t already grabbed it, Redux is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Xbox. This is part of the franchise’s 15th anniversary celebration, and the deal is only around until April 16, 2025, at 5 PM CET / 9 AM PT.

Where to claim it:

Steam

GOG

Xbox Store

On Xbox, if the price shows as £15.99, try redeeming through the console or Xbox mobile app — you should still see the option to install it for free. PlayStation players aren’t completely left out, either. The game isn’t free on PSN, but it’s currently available for £3.99 as part of the Spring Sale, running until April 23, 2025.

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

