All Control Spells in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them

From slowing down with Arresto Momentum and levitating using Levioso to changing forms using Transformation, Hogwarts Legacy offers a diverse collection of Control Spells to use during combat. While the spells themselves do not deal damage, they can catch enemies off-guard, allowing players to dish out subsequent attacks.

Hogwarts Legacy put players in the role of a new fifth-year student, starting their journey in the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the late 1800s. Set in the backdrop of the Goblin Revolution, players can live out their dream Hogwarts life, from joining one of the four houses to attending classes, learning magic, and exploring the vast castle.

Unlock all Control Spells and their usage in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a total of four Control Spells. These slottable spells deal with controlling the enemy, from curtailing their movement to freezing them altogether. In the spell menu, the Control Spells are marked yellow and can break an enemy's yellow Protego charm.

Control Spells are unlocked via different assignments given by the Hogwarts Processors. The first one that players will get access to is Levioso during the first Defense Against Dark Arts Class. With that being said, let's take a closer look at the entire selection in-game.

1) Arresto Momentum

Description: When you use Arresto Momentum, it slows down your target, giving you the perfect opportunity to follow up with some other attacks

2) Glacius

Description: Using Glacius will freeze your enemy and increase the damage they will take from following attacks.

3) Levioso

Description: Levioso is used to make your target levitate momentarily, once again opening up opportunities for follow-up attacks.

4) Transformation

Description: One of the strongest spells in Hogwarts Legacy, transformation can transform enemies and objects into alternative forms.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Previous generation consoles comprising PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will receive their versions later in the year.

