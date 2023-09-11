In Starfield, Crimson Fleet Evidences are part of the Burden of Proof mission. You must collect several pieces of evidence against the Crimson Fleet to uncover their illegal activities. Upon submitting this evidence to Lieutenant Jilian Toft, you will be rewarded with credits, experience points, and much more. However, the only downside is that you must complete this quest before finishing 'The Eye of the Storm' quest, as it will immediately end any ongoing quest with SysDef.

This article will cover the location of every Crimson Fleet Evidence in Starfield.

20 Crimson Fleet Evidences can be found in Starfield

The location of every Crimson Fleet Evidence in Starfield is as follows:

1) Naeva Meetup

Visit Cydonia on Mars.

Locate Adler Kemp and pick up the evidence from the table behind him.

Carter's Gig Evidence in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

2) Carter Gig's

Initiate the Echoes of the Past mission.

Enter the showers in the D-Block and open Carter's locker.

3) Warden's Log

After collecting Carter's evidence, go to the yellow room by climbing up the stairs.

Head to the table and the right corner and pick it up from the desk beside the machines.

4) Dumbrosky's Embezzlement Scheme

Talk to Gabriel Vera and pay him to retrieve the Dumbrosky's Embezzlement Scheme.

5) Request Denied

Head to the second floor in Siren of the Stars ship on Aranae IV.

Enter the Rokov's room inside the Captain's Quarters to find the evidence on the top shelf.

6) Huan's Talk

Visit the Case house in New Atlantis and go into the kitchen.

Pick up the evidence placed in front of the MF3 Produce sack.

7) Eubanks & Woods

Go to the backroom of Dr. Gabriel Vogel's lab.

Pick it up from the small table beside the large bag marked OTBD.

8) Request A17

Visit the office of Jazz's Ship Service and pick up the evidence from the table of Jasmine Durand.

9) Mira's Demise

After collecting Request A17 evidence, head to the bunks.

Go to the left room before the end of the hall and pick up the Mira's Demise evidence placed on the top of a bag.

Voss's Part Evidence in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

10) Voss's Part

Head upstairs using the stairs located on the opposite side of the room.

Proceed through the stairs of the Operation Center to locate the evidence beside Delgado's computer.

11) Gennady Ayton

Talk to Samira and initiate the Doctor's Order side quest.

Visit the doctor on the Clinic Space Station, and it will be placed on the right corner above the machines.

12) Message for Bog

Head to Lost Nova bar and initiate a conversation with Bog. The 'Reclaiming the Past' side quest will begin.

Open the Military Crate in the facility.

13) Chunks Heist

Go to Red Mile on Porrima 3 and pick up the evidence placed on the order table.

14) Chiroptera

Visit Lizzie's Bar in Gagarin Landing and collect it from the order table.

15) HopeTown Raid

Enter the pit stop outside of Hook Tech in HopeTown of Polvo.

Retrieve it from the main table.

16) Kreet Offer

Enter the den in the wolf system.

Head straight to find the evidence near the railing.

17) The Big Score

Go to the kitchen on the first floor of Madame Sauvage's bar in the Neon of Volli system.

Grab The Big Score evidence from the bedside on the left.

18) Meeting With Bayu

Enter Generdyne's office on the general industries floor at the trade tower.

Convince the receptionist to receive the key.

Unlock the safe and retrieve the evidence.

19) Ayumi's Offer

Pay 5000 credits to get information about Ayumi Komiko from Myka. She will also grant the access key.

Go upstairs and hop over the ropes to find the evidence in front of the bottles.

20) Morten Obire

Progress through the 'Eye of the Storm' mission to reach the decision-making phase.

Locate Jasper Kryx's body to pick up the evidence.

This summarizes the location of every Crimson Fleet Evidence in Starfield. After collecting all of them, you will receive 1800 credits, 50 XP, and a Memento Mori legendary pistol.