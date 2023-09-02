10 best Starfield ship designs

Fans are in awe of the extensive customization options for Starfield ships during early access. With its detailed customization features, you can bring to life even your wildest ship design ideas by handpicking your weapons, engine, dockers, bay, cargo, colors, designs, and other ship components and arranging them into a working vehicle.

As players continue to explore the universe of Starfield, it will be fascinating to see the unique and creative ship designs that emerge from the community's imagination. We have come across some pretty sleek Starfield ship designs, but these ten prove to be the most creative so far.

Upgraded Frontier, Massive Tank, and more amazing Starfield ship designs

1) Upgraded Frontier

An upgraded red Frontier (Image via Bethesda)

While red cars are classic choices on the road, they surprisingly work on Starfield, too. This ship with red and white accents is a customized version of the starting ship Frontier. Its components are arranged in a manner that resembles a dog with its four legs. Building this doesn't require additional Tech skills, so it's highly replicable, and even newbies can try it out.

2) Wide Frontier

This custom Starfield ship has an ultra-high shield (Image via Bethesda)

Another custom Frontier ship in Starfield, this design boasts a massive body and a super high shield. This ship's looks and stats would be great for players who want to take on a more defensive stance in the game and fancy wide structures. It still features the original Frontier colors, though, so it's highly recommended to add more fun colors if you want to replicate this.

3) HMS Platypus

You can also make a platypus-shaped Starfield ship (Image via Bethesda)

One of Starfield's producers revealed their favorite custom ship. Her beloved Starfield ship, which she calls HMS Platypus, obviously resembles a platypus. The ship's control room resembles the animal's long bill. It's a cute and functional ship perfect for those who want to take inspiration from animals for their ship design.

4) Mech ship

This mech-inspired Starfield ship is serving creativity (Image via Bethesda)

It's fascinating to see how players are using the ship customization tools in Starfield to create unique and imaginative designs. This mech-inspired ship is a great example of the creative freedom provided in-game when it comes to designing vessels. It appears to draw inspiration from mechs, which are a staple of science fiction and gaming.

5) Massive Tank

This massive tank-like Starfield ship is perfect for Cargo missions (Image via Bethesda)

This tank-like Starfield ship appears to be an ideal choice for cargo missions in the game. Its rugged and imposing design suggests that it's built to withstand the rigors of space travel while ensuring the safety of valuable cargo. This is a bold choice that is perfect for those who are looking to bring the concept of heavy land vehicles to the vastness of space.

The diversity in ship designs and customization options in Starfield is one of its standout features. It allows players to truly make their mark in the game world, whether that means exploring the cosmos, engaging in intense space battles, or even taking on unique missions like transporting massive cargo.

6) Deep red custom ship

A deep red Starfield ship for those who want something elegant (Image via Bethesda)

This custom deep red Starfield ship exudes a sense of sophistication and elegance. While many players may opt for flashy or eye-catching ship designs, there's certainly a charm in choosing a more muted and classy look for your spacecraft.

The deep red color, combined with the sleek and streamlined design, gives this ship a sense of understated luxury. It's reminiscent of classic luxury cars or high-end sports vehicles on Earth.

7) Millennium Falcon

This Starfield ship draws inspiration from the Millennium Falcon (Image via Bethesda)

Although this ship is created using digital kitbashing, this spacecraft is just too iconic to ignore. The Millennium Falcon is probably the most beloved and recognizable spacecraft in science fiction history. The fact that players can create ships in Starfield that pay homage to iconic vessels like the Millennium Falcon showcases the depth of customization and creativity available in the game.

For fans of Star Wars and space exploration alike, a ship like this one is likely to be a dream come true in Starfield, offering the opportunity to pilot their own version of the beloved Millennium Falcon and make their mark on the cosmos.

8) Firefly Serenity

Fans have been looking to remake Serenity as a Starfield ship (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The inclusion of the Serenity, the iconic spacecraft from the beloved sci-fi TV series Firefly, as a customizable ship in Starfield is undoubtedly a thrilling prospect for fans of both franchises. The Serenity is not just a ship; it's a symbol of camaraderie, adventure, and the independent spirit of its crew, making it an enduring favorite among science fiction enthusiasts.

9) The Conqueror

The Conqueror is a massive ship in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Conqueror's original design in Starfield certainly makes it a standout among the game's ships. Its massive size and imposing presence evoke a sense of power and capability that befits its name.

The ship's default appearance seems to strike a balance between form and function, conveying a sense of strength and durability. This is particularly appealing for players who prefer a ship that exudes a commanding presence without the need for extensive modifications.

10) Watchdog II

This Starfield ship features a sleek and futuristic design (Image via Bethesda)

The Watchdog II in Starfield is undeniably a sleek and futuristic ship that commands attention even in its default state. Its black exterior and angular design give it a distinctly modern and high-tech appearance. While the game offers extensive ship customization options, some players find the Watchdog II's original look so appealing that they choose to keep it as is.